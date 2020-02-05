advertisement

The online dating app Tinder informed the Irish data protection officer that it is not necessary to pass on “strictly confidential” information, such as entire chat logs, to users who have requested their data in accordance with strict data protection laws.

The data protection agency launched an investigation into Tinder on Tuesday, which raised concerns about the processing of user data and compliance with “applications for protection rights” – when a single user requests all information that a company has.

advertisement

The investigation was not initiated in response to a specific complaint, although several users had told the DPC how Tinder had handled their data.

The correspondence between the data protection authority and Tinder regarding a complaint was published online by PersonalData.io, a data protection website. It follows that the complainant argues that at the request of the applicant he had received “only a subset” of the data stored about him.

“Unauthorized disclosure”

The company informed the complainant that it would not publish any messages that it had received from other users on the platform. In a correspondence with the data protection agency last May, Tinder said there was “the possibility that confidential information could be exchanged during the exchange of messages”.

She said that she would not provide the messages the complainant sent from other users or other data related to other Tinder users, as this would result in the unauthorized disclosure of other users’ personal data and not theirs reasonable use would match your use and the messages they send on the Tinder platform are private. “

Data protection expert Simon McGarr said that applicants showed the amount of data that companies collected about their users, but he also said that there are limits to what should be made available to users.

The DPC also announced a separate investigation into the use of location data by Google. Tinder said it works with the DPC and adheres to all relevant laws.

advertisement