TikTok released its first “transparency report” earlier this week as it is increasingly feared that it is too closely linked to the draconian Chinese government. The report, which covers the first half of 2019, shows that, according to the company, the Chinese government has made no requests to censor content or obtain user information.

At the same time, the U.S. government made half a dozen requests to seven TikTok accounts to remove content. TikTok did not share any details about the posts or why they were removed, apart from the fact that it sometimes “removes content (governments) that are considered a violation of local laws”. The US government also requested 79 user information, as stated in the report, is often associated with an “imminent” police investigation or emergency.

The full transparency report, released on Monday, is available here.

TikTok’s report was released the same week the U.S. Army banned soldiers from using the popular video app on government phones. The app is considered a “cyber threat” and poses security risks, a military official told TheWrap. In November, the U.S. government opened a national security review for ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, after several senators questioned their data collection guidelines and determined whether content was deleted that was critical to the Chinese communist regime.

Although owned by a Beijing-based company, TikTok is not available to most people in China. Instead, an app called Douyin is used in the country, which better meets the strict Chinese censorship laws.

Less than two months ago, TikTok banned a teenager who had gone viral for criticizing the Chinese government for treating Uyghur Muslims. TikTok’s “Transparency Report” has also failed to convince its skeptics after The Guardian released documents in September showing that ByteDance moderators should block content that may anger the Chinese government. Searching for videos about Hong Kong has routinely yielded little results at TikTok, even when protests for democracy swept the territory in 2019.

