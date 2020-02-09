advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Thirdy Ravena believes his involvement with Mighty Sports Philippines in Dubai will give him a head start in his future endeavors at Gilas Pilipinas.

“Representing Mighty is a big step for me because it’s like being an international professional,” he said.

“You see all the players you are with, the professionalism they have? It is an invaluable experience that we (as a young athlete) have had,” added Ravena.

Ravena decided to skip last year’s PBA draft to focus on its development and future positions at Gilas.

In an earlier interview, he told the Inquirer that he had received offers from Australia and New Zealand, but he would like to explore his opportunities in Japan and other Asian clubs.

“I think the biggest advantage is professionalism,” he said. “Unlike Ateneo, there are a number of rules when we leave the country.”

“(With Mighty) nobody will tell you what to do and what not to do. For example, if we leave, would you rather save your body or go around town? “

“It’s the little things. It may not seem like a lot, but together they make a big difference in being a professional,” he added.

Ravena said: “It’s the little things that determine your professional career.”

Ravena could take advantage of these insights if Gilas starts to qualify for the 2021 FIBA ​​Asia Cup on February 20.

