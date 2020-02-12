Home price increases in the Los Angeles and Orange counties exceeded the national rate in November for the first time in 13 months by a frequently cited index.

S & P CoreLogic Case-Shiller’s 20-city real estate price index rose 2.6% yoy in November, from 2.2% in October. The index rose by 4.5% in the fiscal year ended November 2018.

The L.A.-O.C. The share of the S&P CoreLogic case shiller index rose by 2.7% in November. The last time it exceeded US profits was in October 2018.

US real estate is pacing its fastest pace in nine months in November as lower mortgage rates and a sharp decline in available real estate have caused potential buyers to increase property values. Nevertheless, price increases remain modest: they fell to a seven-year low in July before rising again last autumn.

Why the shopping frenzy?

The number of properties for sale decreased last year by 8.5% to 1.4 million. This corresponds to a three-month offer at the current sales pace, the lowest since 1982.

In addition, mortgage rates are well below the level of a year. This helps make buying a home more affordable, even if home prices are rising at almost the same pace as wages. This partially reflects the impact of the Federal Reserve’s cut on its short-term interest rate and a lower return on the 10-year Treasury note, a reference rate that affects mortgage costs.

Housing prices among the 20 cities in this index rose the most in November in Phoenix, where they rose by 5.9%, followed by Charlotte at 5.2% and Tampa at 5%.

“The US real estate market was stable in November,” said S&P Craig Lazzara. “The results of November were broad, with profits in every city in our 20-city network.”

Home values ​​have fully recovered from the real estate crisis and have risen even higher. The 20 cities index is almost 6% above its peak in 2006, although this figure is not adjusted for inflation.