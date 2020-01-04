advertisement

The unions have called for central bank executives to be resigned to help cope with a growing capacity crisis at their recently established headquarters for € 140 million.

Due to the lack of space in the new building to which the bank moved in 2017, there was a major battle for industrial relations within the central bank.

According to union data, 800 employees have been assigned hot desking agreements to share desktops. Hundreds more are to be added to the system in the new year.

Letters from the Unite union to central bank management warn the Irish Times of “productivity damage” and a “huge disappointment” of workers, as unions claim the bank violates desk-sharing agreements when the central bank signed theirs old headquarters on Dame Street in the city center.

A letter sent in July 2019 contains a number of measures that Unite’s management should take, including: “The department and executive team are clearing out all of their personal posts to demonstrate solidarity with colleagues across the bank and more productive use these offices allow employees “.

It has also been suggested that the bank officially move to a policy that allows employees to work from home two days a week and that employees are allowed to do normal tasks on weekends if they so choose ,

The bank rejected these proposals, as later correspondence shows.

work patterns

There are currently 1,500 desks in the central bank, but unions estimate the workforce to be 1,800, with several more hundreds of contractors also working in the building.

The bank has argued that work patterns mean that these workers will never be in the office at the same time, and has therefore introduced a system where there are 100 desks for every 120 workers.

This system is operated by managers who assign desks daily within the same general area.

A spokeswoman for the bank said: “We recognize that it takes a little getting used to this new way of working. However, we are very confident that our employees can use the new regulation effectively. ”

However, the changes have caused great unrest among some employees who have asked their union to join. “The implementation of hot desking has already generated a great deal of concern from employees who suffer from lost productivity and difficulties in working with team members, and a tremendous amount of frustration when dealing with the entire process. “

flexibility concept

The matter was referred to the Workplace Relations Commission, with unsuccessful discussions in late November.

Further talks at the WRC are planned for the end of January.

However, unions believe that if several hundred more employees are asked to participate in hot desking, the situation will worsen.

The union and bank’s stance on bankruptcy is expected to worsen. A spokeswoman for the bank said the division of the work area was “not a collective agreement between the central bank and the unions”.

The spokeswoman said that the design for the North Wall Quay headquarters included “flexibility,” which provides “a modern, progressive, and efficient workspace for our employees.”

The central bank is currently building a new office in the new Dublin Landings region north of its new headquarters. It will accommodate staff working in its Spencer Dock office for sale. The same way of working would then be introduced in these offices, the bank said. “This will combine all of our city center accommodations into a coherent campus, and the same advanced design principles used at North Wall Quay will be repeated across the Dublin Landings premises.”

