When you’ve watched a football game, you’re familiar with a few things: lively cheers, deep grief, and a constant cascade of angry, bad language.

Imagine the scene: you see your local team in a cup final, if the game goes into stoppage time it’s 3: 3 – all you have to play for.

Tensions are high, with every misstep, a failed shot on goal, a foul and a foul that causes a violent reaction from both sides. Then, in the last few seconds, the opponent scores. Funnily enough, it turns out that fans of the beautiful game can experience “dangerous” stress.

Researchers at the University of Oxford are committed to seeing how upset soccer fans can be when they watch their team. Despite the widespread notion that men love football more passionately, the study, published in the journal Stress and Health, found no discernible difference between the stress levels of men and women when watching a game.

Dr. Martha Newson, researcher at Oxford Social Cohesion Study Center, said:

Fans who are strongly interwoven with their team – that is, who have a strong sense of being “one” with their team – feel the strongest physiological stress reaction when watching a game. Fans who are more random fans also feel stress, but not as extreme.

To determine the exact impact of a devastating game, the study examined the saliva of Brazilian fans during their devastating 1-7 loss to Germany at the 2014 World Cup.

Dr. Newson found in the study that cortisol shot up during the live games for the fans who had grown strong with the team. It was especially high when her team lost. “

Cortisol is a hormone and extreme accelerations are said to be dangerous. Possible effects include increased blood pressure, narrowed blood vessels and the risk of damaging an already weak heart. A high cortisol level can also give people the feeling of an impending fate.

“It was a terrible game – so many people sobbed,” said Dr. Newson on the notorious 2014 duel. However, she noted that after the game, fans effectively consoled each other by using humor and hugs to relieve the despair.

Clubs may be able to offer heart exams or other health measures to dedicated fans who are at increased risk of stress while playing. Strategies aimed at reducing stress hormones after particularly intense matches could help reduce cases of hooliganism and violence.

Too much cortisol over a long period of time can also have a number of other effects, from weight gain to a higher risk of heart disease. But hey, that’s soccer for you.

