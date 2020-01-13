advertisement

The International Cricket Council is considering expanding the T20 World Cup from 16 to 20 teams from the 2023-31 cycle. This emerges from a media report.

The ICC, which sees the T20 format as the best way to increase the reach of the sport, is considering, according to ‘Telegraph.co’, the possibility of using cricket to reconcile the popularity of sports like football and basketball. United Kingdom’

The newspaper reported that this consideration is “part of a broader discussion about the shape of the international cricket calendar from 2023 to 2031”. The first T20 World Cup in the cycle is planned for 2024.

The ICC had previously made a proposal to organize a flagship event each year to enter the global media rights markets, and a larger T20 World Cup will also increase viewership.

A larger tournament also increases the likelihood of the United States participating, a market where ICC has recently made several attempts to spread the sport. Other participating teams are Canada, Germany, Nepal and Nigeria.

The ICC examines two options for the format when the tournament is extended to 20 teams.

One of the options is the current two-tier format used in the T20 World Cup, where subordinate teams play the qualification to reach the main draw, which includes the top countries.

The second option could be four groups of five teams, with the top of each group reaching the knockout stage.

The ICC is holding several discussions about the future of sport, including shortening the five-day friendly to four days.

