The school board of trustees proposed a plan to include men in the program for the day of living

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Dr. Carol Moore, president of one of the oldest women’s colleges in the country, says Columbia College must struggle with a worrying trend.

“Enrollment has decreased for all women’s colleges and times are changing, cultures are changing, students want different things, and students are definitely looking for different options,” said Dr. Moore.

To counteract this, the Columbia College Board of Trustees recently presented a plan to have male students admitted as early as fall 2021.

Dr. Moore says that once the plan comes into effect, female students will have the opportunity to attend courses that are all women.

Although Columbia College has a smaller student body, according to Dr. Moore is a proven way to lure men to their campus.

“The most successful women’s colleges that follow this path initially recruit men through athletics. So we’re going to develop two, maybe three sports that attract male students,” said Dr. Moore.

Dr. Moore said some of the sports the school is considering are soccer and athletics.

Some alumni say it was difficult to process the change.

“When the first discussions started, I was very sad, but we are very confident that the administration and the board and the people will do everything to keep the college going and the lives of many people,” said Rev. Tiffany Knowlin Boykin , a member of the Columbia College Board of Trustees.

There will be auditions where students and alumni can voice their concerns. However, some board members say the changes won’t happen suddenly.

“I hope that people can take comfort when they know that people are not flying past their pants, but we try to be thoughtful that the work, due diligence, will take place before anything is implemented,” so Rev. Knowlin Boykin said.

