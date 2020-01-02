advertisement

Real estate prices are stagnating across the republic as lending rules by banking regulators ease real estate inflation, according to a report from the MyHome.ie website.

The MyHome.ie report for the fourth quarter of 2019 published on Thursday shows that the average selling price for a house in the Republic increased by 0.72 percent year-on-year to EUR 267,000. This number decreased by 0.45 percent compared to the previous three-month period.

Conall MacCoille, chief economist at stockbrokers Davy, the author of the report, found that the lending rules imposed by the financial services regulator, the central bank, resulted in more realistic offer prices because they prevented first-time buyers from taking excessive mortgages.

He pointed out that the average property price of € 292,000 was 6.8 times the average income of € 43,000 a year, slightly below the UK ratio of seven times the income.

“This is the first time since 2012 that Ireland’s property price has dropped in relation to income,” he said.

According to the rules of the central bank, most home buyers can only borrow up to 3.5 times their annual income. Lenders are allowed to exceed this limit for 20 percent of first-time buyers’ mortgages and 10 percent of loans granted to them.

The central bank amended these rules last month despite pressure from builders, banks and the government.

In Dublin, average house prices in the last three months of last year were € 374,000, unchanged from 2019 and 0.5 percent below the previous quarter.

Excluding capital, average house prices were € 222,000, an increase of 1.4 percent over the previous 12 months, but a decrease of 0.5 percent over the previous quarter.

“Weak price inflation”

Angela Keegan, managing director of MyHome.ie, which is owned by the Irish Times, welcomed the looming clarity about lending rules and Brexit.

“For most of the year, we understandably saw potential buyers reluctant to take the plunge due to these two unresolved issues, which led to sluggish price inflation,” she said. “The clarity we now have is expected to calm price expectations and stabilize housing transactions in 2020.”

While it remains to be seen how the central bank’s decision to leave mortgage rules unchanged and Brexit will affect the market, buyers can plan without fear of sudden shocks.

Mr. MacCoille said the number of homes for sale decreased 11 percent in the last quarter of 2019, while the number of instructions for placing homes on the market decreased 13 percent.

Nevertheless, there are positive signs from the market. “Mortgage loans to first-time buyers rose 15 percent in the first three quarters, and transaction volumes in the price range of € 300,000 to € 400,000 rose 7 percent in the capital,” he said.

“It is also encouraging to see that home completion has surpassed 20,000 for the first time in the twelve months to September, and housing starts have climbed over 26,000,” said MacCoille.

