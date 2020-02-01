advertisement

Chinese diplomats who encourage foreign students to attack freedom of speech in Canadian locations should be removed from their position, said conservative MP Garnett Genuis.

“If a foreign diplomat demonstrably intervenes directly in Canadian institutions to restrict freedom of speech or intimidate students attending events, those who do so should no longer be diplomats in Canada.” Genuis said in an interview.

advertisement

Earlier this month, Genuis addressed the topic of “Actions by Foreign Governments to Undermine Freedom of Speech at Canadian Universities” at the House of Commons, including an orchestrated campaign against a Tibetan student leader and the Chinese Consulate in Toronto to suspend an event by Chinese students to uncover Human rights violations in China.

In February 2019, McMaster University’s Chinese Students and Scholars Association (CSSA) published a letter condemning a university event to raise awareness of Beijing’s human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims. During the event, human rights activist Rukiye Turdush’s speech was disrupted by “Chinese students,” as described by Turdush.

The Chinese consulate later publicly praised the students on its website, saying, “We strongly support the just and patriotic actions of Chinese students.” CSSAs are known for their close ties to Beijing, many of which are financed or openly supported by the Chinese consulates become messages.

Genuis pointed out in the House of Representatives that the government had not responded to the so-called “gross abuse of our sovereignty by the consulate”.

“The attitude of the current liberal government is that we should do everything we can to avoid crime, to be critical and therefore not to act in a broader sense … and to defend ourselves against things that are clearly against our interests and violate values, “he told The Epoch Times.

“I would suggest that this policy of appeasement – accepting outrageous interventions in our sovereignty that no other country would accept – make us more vulnerable to further attacks.”

The Epoch Times contacted the Minister for Public Security’s office for an opinion, but received no response.

McMaster’s CSSA was recently stripped of its official club status by the student association for allegedly maintaining links with the Chinese consulate.

Chemi Lhamo, an outspoken activist against China’s human rights violations in Tibet, was involved in the incident to suppress freedom of expression in Tibet, cited by Genuis. After being elected president of the U of T Scarborough student union, Lhamo faced an organized campaign of online attacks that received thousands of hateful comments, including death threats.

According to Genuis, there are also less obvious examples of language suppression, such as student self-censorship, so as not to upset the Chinese regime. He cites the example of the Carleton International Relations Society, which urges its members not to address controversial issues when they visit the Chinese embassy in late November 2019.

“Influences with less influence are obviously more difficult to manage, and I think this is an area where more research and dialogue is needed in the institutions – how we can strengthen them to withstand these influences,” he says.

“(Ottawa should) immediately deal with the immense cases and then start working and analyzing how to deal with the more subtle, less obvious cases.”

At the House of Representatives on January 20, Genuis called on a special committee to deal with the situation of foreign interference in the freedom of expression of students at universities. “Maintaining the integrity of academic institutions is something that has an urgent national interest. “

Universities are said to be places where free and open discussions thrive, but if they fail due to foreign interference or other problems, the dialogue cannot take place and opportunities for positive social change are lost – especially among international students.

“Of course, the hope would be if international students came to be able to learn, in many cases, adopt the values ​​that we have here in Canada and then use these lessons to pollinate changes in their home country,” Genuis says.

“But if these students are continually intimidated and monitored by their home government, and may also be threatened by family members if they do not do what their home country does, we will miss this opportunity to advance values ​​such as freedom and democracy, human rights and the rule of law that we believe in and that we want to spread. “

advertisement