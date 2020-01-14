advertisement

MAYOR KENNEDY STEWART accused the branch of a major Canadian bank of misleading the Vancouver police on an emergency call that resulted in the handcuffing of an indigenous man and his 12-year-old granddaughter last month.

“I felt sick when I first heard about the incident, and I find it unacceptable that the Montreal Bank, for a reasonably positive occasion, has given an occasion that reinforces our colonial past,” said Stewart in a statement on 13th January.

“I am saddened by the long-term effects that this can have on the child, his family and the wider community. BMO has to please this family, take full responsibility for their actions and ensure that this does not happen again.”

CBC News reported on January 9 about Maxwell Johnson and his granddaughter who were in the Bank of Montreal on Burrard and Dunsmuir streets to open a bank account for the girl on December 20.

According to CBC history, 56-year-old Johnson and his granddaughter used government-issued Indian status cards, birth certificate, and health card to open an account.

According to the story, a bank employee became suspicious and later asked Johnson and his granddaughter to go upstairs, where they were received by two Vancouver police officers.

“They came over and grabbed me and my granddaughter, took us to a police vehicle, and handcuffed both of us. They told us we were detained and read our rights,” Johnson told CBC reporter Angela Sterritt.

Johnson lives in Bella Bella, the home of Heiltsuk.

The Bank of Montreal issued a statement on Twitter in response to the story, saying the bank was reviewing what happened, how it was handled, and planned to use it as a “learning opportunity”.

“We appreciate our long and special relationship with indigenous communities,” the tweet said.

“An incident happened recently that does not reflect us in the best shape. We deeply regret this and apologize to everyone unequivocally.”

The mayor, who is also the chairman of the Vancouver Police Board, said officials and chief of police Adam Palmer apologized for the incident.

According to Stewart, Palmer feels “just as bad as I do about how the misleading information provided by BMO staff led officials to take action they had taken.”

The VPD said in a statement to the courier that officials were being called to investigate an ongoing fraud.

“Both people identified by the bank as suspects were initially handcuffed while officials were investigating the allegation,” the VPD said.

“The officers confirmed the identity of the two people and confirmed that no criminal activity had taken place. The people were released and the investigation continued and the call ended.”

The VPD statement included a link to a CBC television interview with Palmer in which the suspects were initially described as a 50-year-old South Asian man and a 16-year-old South Asian girl.

Palmer said his officers acted in good faith regarding the information that the bank provided to them. He noted that the officers came from different communities and that Johnson and his granddaughter were not racially profiled.

“It takes a while to understand these things, it doesn’t happen right away,” the boss told CBC.

“It is a very unfortunate situation and we are very sorry that it all happened. Nobody wants to see a young girl in handcuffs – or someone in handcuffs – if we now know after the investigation that there was no crime . “

Stewart said the incident is being reviewed by the police department, which oversees the department’s policies. Two of the board members are indigenous.

“I will have more to report as this process takes place on the blackboard. At the moment, however, it is clear that no young person who does something as innocent as opening his first bank account should ever get into this situation,” he said Mayor.

“I will do everything possible to ensure that this does not happen again.”

The police officer for complaints announced Tuesday that it had instructed the Delta Police Department to investigate the incident.

“It is important that a thorough and independent investigation into this matter is carried out,” said Andrea Spindler, Deputy Commissioner for Police Complaints, in a press release.

“The investigation will carefully investigate and assess the circumstances of this incident, including the legal authority to detain, arrest, and use restraints such as handcuffs and relevant policy or training issues.”

The VPD states that its officers receive what is referred to as “cultural skills training”.

“This training is ongoing and progressing,” the statement said.

“The VPD is always looking for ways to improve our work and deal with every situation, especially sensitive issues and cultural differences.”

A courier story published in 2016 on the relationship between the VPD and indigenous peoples showed that the then ministry had 24 indigenous officers.

This story originally appeared in the Vancouver Courier: www.vancourier.com/news/vancouver-mayor-says-bmo-misled-police-in-arrest-of-indigenous-man-granddaughter-1.24052300

