The Delta Flight 89 crew did not tell the air traffic controllers shortly before noon on Tuesday, January 14, that they needed to drain fuel, causing skin irritation and other minor injuries to more than 60 children and employees on a handful of Los Angeles- Schools said a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday.

The FAA “thoroughly investigates” the circumstances of the gas station, the statement said.

“Flight crews will usually notify air traffic control of an emergency and indicate that they have to drain fuel,” said a FAA statement. “The air traffic controllers then direct the aircraft to the appropriate tank farm.

“In this emergency,” continued the explanation, “the fuel was not drained at an optimal level that would have allowed the fuel to atomize properly.”

The Boeing 777-200, which went to Shanghai on Tuesday, had a compressor shutdown in the right engine when it increased to 8,000 feet shortly after takeoff, according to audio from aviation radio communications.

According to Aaron Green, a pilot of a large commercial airline, a compressor stops when the airflow into a jet engine is no longer uniform from front to back. Compressor shutdowns can cause the engine to explode and flames, and possibly break the engine, he said.

According to Green, a compressor shutdown can be extremely violent and uncontrollable.

“You will see fire from the rear of the engine, causing the engine to run extremely rough,” Green said in an interview Wednesday.

To reduce weight, pilots are advised to dump fuel over uninhabited areas and over 5,000 feet to allow the fuel to evaporate – or atomize – before hitting the ground, he said.

“I suspect the plane didn’t do what they wanted, so they decided to dump fuel,” he said, adding that the pilots don’t need permission to dump fuel, but usually air traffic control is about their intentions inform.

“They will do everything they can to get the plane to the ground safely,” he said.

Tuesday’s radio link hears the Delta flight crew requesting an immediate return to LAX after an engine compressor stall has been identified.

“Take you back to LAX immediately or do you have to wait to burn fuel?” An air traffic controller is asked. “You tell me what you have to do.”

The pilot replied that there was a compressor stall, according to the audio.

“We have it under control again,” said the pilot. “We will return to LAX. We are not critical.”

The controller then asked if the plane needed to drain fuel or “something”.

“Negative,” said the pilot.

Delta issued a statement on Wednesday reiterating that the aircraft had drained the fuel to reduce the landing weight.

The airline dispatched 13 cleaning crews to work with crews in the Los Angeles Unified School District who are cleaning outside areas that the students could come into contact with.

“The aircraft landed safely after a release of fuel that was required as part of the normal process to achieve a safe landing weight,” said the airline. “Delta is in contact with the Los Angeles World Airports and LA County Fire Department and community officials, and is concerned about reports of minor injuries to adults and children in schools in the region.”

In another part of the air traffic control record, the pilot states that 181 people, including crew members, were on board. Delta’s Boeing 777-200s have more than 270 seats, according to the commercial aircraft website.

According to Elizabeth Alcantar, Mayor of Cudahy, a total of 15 schools in the region were affected by the jet fuel.

At Park Avenue’s Cudahy Elementary School, firefighters cared for 20 children and 11 adults, Sky Fire spokesman LA said. Some were treated with soap and water.

The department also said it looked after six people at Tweedy Elementary in South Gate, one adult patient at Graham Elementary in the Florence region, and six patients at San Gabriel Elementary.

The Downey Fire Department responded to Gallatin Pre-School and evaluated seven minor injury patients.

None had to be brought to hospitals, the district fire department said.

All of these schools gave classes on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles County Health Department advised those affected to wash their contaminated clothing separately with a normal detergent and to wash their entire bodies with soap and water.

If odors remain on clothing after washing, they should be discarded. Symptoms such as skin irritation and upper respiratory tract irritation should improve on their own, according to the Ministry of Health.

City News Service contributed to this report.

