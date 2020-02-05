advertisement

The Ministry of Fisheries and Oceans has conducted a study on alternative technologies to open net salmon farms in recent years. Completed and concludes that only two are commercially “finished”.

These two systems are land-based RAS (aquaculture circulation systems) and hybrid systems.

It remains to be seen whether they are ready for investors. Investments were made in large new RAS systems, but not in Canada. The two largest systems currently under development are in Maine and Florida. The Florida one would produce enough Atlantic salmon to meet half of the needs of the entire United States.

The Trudeau government has been pressured by activists and First Nations to shut down open-net salmon farms because of concerns about their potential impact on wild salmon stocks.

In the last federal election campaign, the Trudeau government announced that it would work on phasing out open net salmon farms in BC. There are now some questions about this date.

In his mandate to his new Minister of Fisheries, Bernadette Jordan, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau instructed Jordan “to work with the Province of British Columbia and the indigenous communities to create a responsible plan for the transition from open salmon farming in the British Columbia coastal waters to.” 2025 and start introducing Canada’s first law on aquaculture. “

In an interview with Seawest News, Jordan said that by 2025, she must have a plan to phase out open-ended salmon farms, not the date when they must have disappeared from the water.

“The mandate letter is clear that I need to work out a plan by 2025, and I will,” she told Seawest News.

Like his moratorium on oil tankers in northern BC. On the coast, the Trudeau government’s plan to phase out open-ended salmon farms only applies to pre-Christian Canada, not Atlantic Canada.

In v. A number of First Nations supported the salmon farming industry while others vehemently protested the industry and managed to pressure the provincial government to relocate some salmon farms.

Several Open Net salmon farms have been closed in the Broughton Archipelago, with more to be removed in the next few years.

Opponents of open net salmon farms want them to be completely removed and replaced by land-based RAS systems. Although these RAS systems have proven to be small from a technological point of view, the jury is still curious to see whether they are economically viable as they cause high capital and operating costs. However, they are at least more economical than two other systems examined by the federal government.

As part of a technology review, the Ministry of Fisheries and Oceans examined four alternative technologies: RAS, hybrid, floating closed security systems and offshore systems for the open ocean.

The State of Salmon Aquaculture Technologies report released today, February 4, suggests that the latter two are not ready for prime time.

“Land-based RAS and hybrid systems are the two technologies that are ready for commercial development in BC, while a further 2-5 year review is required for floating containment and a 5-10 year review for offshore technologies,” the report says.

BC salmon farmers have already researched hybrid systems that simply reduce the amount of time fish spend in open water. And a small RAS system, Kuterra, has successfully proven itself as a proof-of-concept.

Emergent Holdings, Whole Oceans’ parent company, recently signed a 15-year lease with Kuterra to continue operations. It is not clear whether the company plans to expand its operations. Kuterra is constantly concerned that its production capacity is simply too small to be profitable.

Hybrid systems use land-based RAS systems to breed salmon for several months before they are introduced to open net stalls. These systems reduce the time spent on salmon in open net pen systems.

The BC Salmon Farmers Association welcomes the results of the report.

“Although these technologies have not yet been tested on a commercial scale, they are all in the development stage and could play a role in BC in the future,” said John Paul Fraser, CEO of the BC Salmon Farmers Association in a press release.

“We continue to actively participate in their development and testing. The hybrid system, which extends the length of time that young fish spend on land in hatcheries before they are placed in ocean rods, is particularly promising in the short term.”

