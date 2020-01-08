advertisement

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the past year was officially the warmest and driest year ever in Australia.

The Weather Office has just released its climate footprint for 2019. Annual rainfall throughout the country was “well below average” last year, while the national average annual temperature was 1.52 degrees Celsius above average.

“2019 will stand alongside some of Australia’s toughest drought years,” said lead climatologist Dr. Andrew Watkins.

“It was Australia’s warmest year since it was launched, and was well above 2013, the previous warmest year. The annual rainfall was also the lowest in existence and was above that of 1902. “

media_cameraA map with the average temperatures of the year in deciles. Image: parts list

The past seven years have been among the ten warmest in Australia. Since 1910, annual average temperatures have risen a little more than 1 ° C, according to the BOM.

The data confirm fears that Australia could have longer and heavier fires in the future.

“The climate in Australia is warming up,” said Dr. Karl Braganza, head of BOM for climate monitoring.

“We get certain types of weather, especially heat waves and fire, they are becoming more frequent and extreme.

Dr. Braganza said, however, that it is difficult to determine the contribution of climate change to a single weather event, such as the current bush fires that span Australia.

“We can be clear about what we know,” he said.

“We know that there is a trend in terms of both the severity of the fire and the frequency and lengthening of the season.”

25 people were killed this bushfire season, more than 2,000 houses were flattened and large parts of the country are now unused.

The total area burned by fire last year was over 4 million hectares.

