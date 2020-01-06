advertisement

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has blamed the recent flu outbreak and a long-term lack of hospital beds for the record number of cars in the hospital emergency room.

With an unprecedented 760 patients waiting for hospitalization on Monday morning, Mr. Varadkar admitted that the hospitals are currently “overcrowded”.

The Irish organization for nurses and midwives (INMO), which counts trolleys on a daily basis, has called for the adoption of protocols for major events across the country that would result in non-emergency admissions being stopped and selected medical procedures canceled.

Mr. Varadkar told Health Minister Simon Harris in government buildings that overcrowding was exacerbated by a “very severe” flu season.

“Predicting a very bad flu season is like predicting a bad storm – and it still happens,” he said. “You have to try to manage and prepare it as well as possible.”

HSE management has government support to take “all necessary measures” to improve the situation in the coming days.

In the Limerick University Hospital (UHL), around 92 patients are waiting to be admitted to a hospital bed. This is the highest level that a single hospital has ever had. The previous record for most patients waiting for wagons in a hospital was 82.

At the beginning of January, the emergency rooms were traditionally under pressure and there are a large number of patients waiting for shopping carts. The flu has been earlier and more severe this winter than in previous years.

The number of 760 wagons on Monday clearly exceeded the previous record for the storm “The Beast from the East” in March 2018, when 714 patients were waiting for wagons.

Many hospitals banned visits on Monday and asked people with flu-like symptoms to contact their family doctor before going to an emergency room.

Mr Harris, who was briefed on HSE problems by HSE chief Paul Reid on Monday, said the government had put “a lot of resources” into support services. As a result, the number of patients in the hospital waiting to return home is at a “record low” due to the additional amount of money spent on home care.

50 extra beds would be opened on Monday and a total of 199 beds would be available by the end of this month, he said.

But Mr. Harris said that healthcare “clearly needs more capacity” and has no spare capacity for events like the flu.

At Cork University Hospital alone, 50 patients had the flu while beds were available in the community in part of the country, but hospitalized patients were too sick to take them in, he said.

Both ministers urged the public to stay away from hospitals to minimize the risk of infection transmission.

Individual hospital numbers show that 56 patients are waiting for wagons at Cork University Hospital, 47 at University Hospital Galway, and 40 at South Tipperary General Hospital.

The government says it has opened another 1,000 beds and plans to add another 2,000 in the coming years.

Besieged

Phil Ní Sheaghdha, INMO general secretary, said the numbers showed that “Ireland’s hard-pressed health service continues to break records at worst”.

“The excuse that all of this is due to the flu is simply not true. There are always additional patients in winter, but we just don’t have the extra capacity to cope with it. It’s perfectly predictable, but we don’t seem to coping with it every year, ”she said.

The head of the nurses union urged the government to take immediate action to deal with the emergency room crisis.

“We have to cancel elective operations, stop non-emergency admissions and provide additional capacity wherever we can,” she said.

Róisín Shortall TD, co-chair of the Social Democrats, described the car figures as “shocking”.

On RTÉ radio, Liam Woods, HSE’s national director of acute hospitals, admitted that “this is not a good day for healthcare”.

While denying the INMO figures, Mr. Woods said the health care system was “under real pressure” because of the lack of hospital beds and gaps in care in the community.

The health agency said that capacity will improve with an additional 190 beds that are slated to open in the first quarter of this year. This included 40 beds that are to be opened in a new unit in Clonmel over the next four weeks. Additional beds are expected to open in Drogheda and Waterford.

winter flu

As the winter flu season peaked, the pressure she’d put on healthcare would continue for two to three weeks, Woods added.

When the children returned to school, there was a risk of flu infections and parents were advised to leave their child at home if they were sick, he said.

A number of measures have been taken to reduce hospital overcrowding, such as the number of elective surgeries performed.

It was normal for the HSE to restrict elective surgery at this time of year, but it was a move that was reluctant to take, Woods said.

“We have to recognize that the system was 94 percent busy before Christmas and is now over 100 percent busy.”

