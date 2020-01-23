advertisement

TAIPEI – According to the Taiwan Ministry of Defense, Chinese Air Force aircraft passed the narrow Bashi Canal in southern Taiwan during a long-range exercise on January 23. The first such exercises near the island have been released since Taiwan held elections this month.

China claims that Taiwan, as its own territory, has been violently captured when needed. Since President Tsai Ing-wen took office in 2016, bombers and other airplanes have been regularly dispatched to the island.

advertisement

Beijing believes Tsai is pushing for the island’s formal independence.

According to Tsai, Taiwan is already an independent country called the Republic of China. She won re-election through a landslide this month on a platform to face China.

In a brief statement, the Department of Defense said Chinese aircraft, including H-6 bombers and KJ-500 early warning and control aircraft, were flying south of Taiwan via the Bashi Channel, which separates the island from the Philippines.

After the aircraft drilled across the Pacific, it returned to China, the ministry said.

The Taiwanese Armed Forces had a sophisticated system to monitor and respond to such exercises, without disclosing or saying whether Taiwanese fighter jets had been mixed up.

The Chinese Ministry of Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After Tsai’s re-election earlier this month, Chinese state media suggested the country could flex its muscles near Taiwan to register Beijing’s continuing displeasure with Tsai.

The seas around Taiwan are not just a closely watched area for Taipei and Beijing.

A U.S. warship sailed the Taiwan Strait last week, and the U.S. Navy has been doing sporadic trips there since 2018.

China twice crossed the Taiwan Strait with its latest aircraft carrier, the Shandong, before the Taiwan elections on January 11. Taiwan denounced this as an attempted intimidation.

By Ben Blanchard

advertisement