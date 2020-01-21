advertisement

According to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, his former Manchester United team-mate, Gary Neville, chose the wrong time to discuss the future of Vice Chairman Ed Woodward and the club’s hiring policy.

Neville scored in Woodward after United were 30 points behind Jürgen Klopp’s leaders in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The former United defender later stated that the club was still five or six players short of the title despite spending “hundreds of millions”.

advertisement

But before the Premier League home game against Burnley on Wednesday, Solskjaer insisted that the timing of this discussion was wrong as he sought to improve the team’s assets.

“For me, we lost to Liverpool, one team [the media] all say it’s fantastic and we were in the game until the last ball kick,” said Solskjaer.

Read: Guardiola focused on improving Man City rather than Liverpool

“This is a big step forward. Of course we are disappointed that we lost the game. We don’t want to be in the league, but there were signs that we are on the right track.”

“Now is not the time for me to talk about recruitment. We are looking at the next game against Burnley.”

“We are always trying to improve the squad, improve the club, but for me it is not the right time, sorry Gary, to start this discussion.”

Solskjaer was aware that he was not happy with the Liverpool deficit, but indicated that he had only been in action for a little over a year.

“You can look back on history and we know that we are not where we want to be and should have been historically,” he said.

“Now it’s up to us to work better. I’ve been here for 12, 13 months and have had good experiences with the players that we can complain about.”

Since Bruno Fernandes is said to still be on the verge of moving to United, Solskjaer emphasized that there was no final update.

He added: “[It is] never 100% certain that something can happen until it happens, so we will update when something happens.”

advertisement