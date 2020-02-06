advertisement

Robert Pattinson has been declared the most handsome man in the world. And you can’t argue with science. Or can you ..?

Pattinson would be known as the star of the “Twilight” series and the next Batman.

He currently plays in “The Lighthouse” and has had a varied and industrious career.

That being said, there are a lot of beautiful actors, so what sets it apart?

advertisement

The request for his status comes from the famous facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Julian De Silva. He examined the physical proportions of his face and discovered that he was in the lead compared to other male celebrities.

The future Bruce Wayne “turned out to be 92.15% accurate compared to the Greek gold ratio of Beauty Phi – which measures physical perfection.”

“The list was compiled using the latest computerized mapping techniques,” wrote De Silva in an Instagram post. “Robert Pattinson was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection.”

According to the data, Henry Cavill came second with 91.08%, Bradley Cooper third with 91.08% and Brad Pitt fourth with 90.51%.

George Clooney previously held the title of the most handsome man in the world. But it dropped to fifth place, “largely due to the effect of aging,” which is a bit harsh.

David Beckham was seventh with 88.96%. He had the highest score for the top ten chiseled chin, and “had an almost perfect fit in the size of his nose and lips.”

So this is it. Science.

See this post on Instagram

Batman and Twilight star Robert Pattinson is the most handsome man in the world, according to science. The 33-year-old actor had an accuracy of 92.15% compared to the Greek gold ratio of Beauty Phi – which measures physical perfection. The 33-year-old actor, who succeeds Caped Crusader in a new blockbuster next year, turned out to be 92.15% accurate compared to Beauty Phi’s Greek Golden Ratio – which measures physical perfection. Witcher star Henry Cavill finished second with 91.08%, Bradley Cooper third with 91.08% and Brad Pitt, nominated for an Oscar for his supporting role in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, fourth with 90.51%. The previous winner, George Clooney, the oldest star on the list, dropped to fifth place – largely because of the aging effect on the 58-year-old who had lost facial volume, giving him a score of 89.91%. David Beckham finished seventh with a score of 88.96% and the most chiseled chin in the top ten. Becks also had an almost perfect fit in the size of his nose and lips. The list has been compiled using the latest computerized mapping techniques. Robert Pattinson was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection. These all new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what makes a person physically beautiful and technology is useful when planning patient surgery. The golden ratio was a mathematical equation designed by the Greeks for the purpose of measuring beauty. The report can be applied to anything and was used by Leonardo Da Vinci for the perfect human male body in his famous work, the Vitruvian man. The premise behind this is that the closer the ratios of a face or body to the number 1.618 (Phi), the more beautiful they become. To read the full article, visit the link in my biography. #news #beauty #plastic surgery #harleystreet #beautifacation #beautifulfaces #jdsgoldenratio #celeb

A post shared by Dr Julian De Silva MD MBBS (@drjuliandesilva) February 4, 2020 at 12:45 am PST

.

advertisement