Both buildings were evacuated and closed for the day.

Both of the actor's union buildings, located in busy areas of both cities, were closed for the day when the police investigated the threat.

“I can confirm that we have received a threat,” Pam Greenwalt, spokeswoman for the union, said in a media release. “We take it seriously. We have vacated our offices in Los Angeles and New York. We have notified the law enforcement. You are on site and investigate. We currently have no further information. “

Bomb squad in front of the SAG-AFTRA building # SAGAFTRA # MidWilshire # MidCity pic.twitter.com/5Llzm1mlLU

– Nate & 26 others (@ _asapn8) January 7, 2020

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman confirmed to IndieWire that the threat was called at 11:46 a.m. in a building at 5700 Wilshire Boulevard in LA. He refused to indicate which building was the target of the threat or explained its nature.

Security officers from the building called to clear the premises immediately after the threat was brought in.

The TMZ reported that several threats have been made against union building, including one related to President Donald Trump and increasing tensions between the United States and Iran.

SAG-AFTRA’s head office is at 5757 Wilshire Blvd. in the lively Miracle Mile district. It is one of the prominent skyscrapers in the neighborhood, which also includes Museum Row, which includes La Brea Tar Pits, the L.A. County Museum of Art and the Petersen Automotive Museum. The soon to be opened Academy Museum of Motion Pictures across the street.

The New York building is located on 1900 Broadway in Manhattan’s Upper West Side near Central Park. It is close to the Lincoln Center, the Metropolitan Opera House and one of the Fordham University campuses.

Twitter users posted photos of police vehicles on Wilshire Boulevard in front of the union offices on Tuesday afternoon.

SAG-AFTRA represents 160,000 actors, announcers, radio journalists, dancers, DJs, news editors, moderators, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, stunt artists, speakers and other media professionals. It is the largest artists’ union in the world.

The incident occurred after the Golden Globes ceremony in Beverly Hills was reported to be more secure due to tensions between the United States and Iran.

