Ireland has the fifth largest number of billionaires per capita in the world, Oxfam said in a report leading up to the World Economic Forum conference in the Swiss ski area of ​​Davos earlier this week.

There are currently 17 Irish billionaires, the vast majority of whom are men. According to the charity, Ireland lags behind Hong Kong, Cyprus, Switzerland and Singapore.

Irish numbers reflect a “global wealth inequality trend” in which the world’s 2,153 billionaires have more wealth than the 4.6 billion people who make up 60 percent of the world’s population.

Oxfam urged governments to create fairer tax systems and tax loops to increase the revenue needed to invest in national care systems and public services without relying on unpaid and underpaid work by women.

According to the report, many of the world’s billionaires will meet with political and business leaders and celebrities at the 50th Davos Forum in January 21-24.

On the Irish billionaires list are: Dublin-born Hilary Weston, who, together with her husband Galen Weston, leads an international fashion and food empire; Patrick and John Collison from payment giant Stripe; and John Dorrance III, the American-born grandson of the developer of the formula for Campbell’s condensed soup. He moved to Ireland in the mid-1990s.

Who are the Irish billionaires?

The list, based on estimates by Forbes billionaires and the Sunday Times, also includes the family of cattle magnate Larry Goodman, telecommunications operator Denis O’Brien, and the Dunne and Heffernan families behind Dunnes Stores.

The Oxfam report describes how half the world’s population lives on less than EUR 5 a day. Women in particular receive “a tough business because the global economy does not adequately reward those who do care work”.

Women do more than three quarters of all unpaid care work worldwide, Oxfam said. The organization said this is at least $ 10.8 trillion a year.

In Ireland, women do 38 million hours of unpaid care work every week, contributing at least € 24 billion to the economy each year, Oxfam said. This corresponds to around one eighth of the entire annual economy.

“Sexist economies are fueling the inequality crisis and enabling a rich elite to accumulate huge wealth at the expense of ordinary people, especially women and girls,” said John Clarken, Oxfam Ireland’s general manager. “Our upside-down economic system exacerbates inequality through chronic undervaluation of care work, which is usually done by women and girls.”

He added: “Unpaid care work is the” hidden engine “that keeps the wheels of our economies, businesses, and societies moving.”

