advertisement

The Netflix series boosted “The Witcher” for the original book and video game publishers.

Netflix had a big win in 2019. The streaming service increased its subscription prices last year, lost some of its popular series purchased, and had to compete with Disney +, not to mention the Peacock and HBO Max platforms, which will be launched in the coming months.

Now the streaming service seems to have found its winner in “The Witcher”. Reed Hastings, CEO of Netflix, said that 76 million households watched the series within four weeks of its release on December 20, as part of the Netflix Q4 earnings report. Keep in mind that Netflix’s numbers are based on the latest math and are not verified by independent sources. Hasting’s claim, however, would mean that up to 46 percent of Netflix’s total worldwide subscriber base is aligned with the original Netflix series directed by Henry Cavill, based on the dark fantasy novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski.

advertisement

What can be confirmed is that not only the streaming service benefits from the franchise. With the Netflix series, “The Witcher” was able to secure a place in the entertainment industry like few other franchise companies that are strictly geared towards adults have ever made it.

connected

connected

For one thing, fans want to learn more about the source material: Orbit Books, which publishes “The Witcher” novels, recently published a statement that more than 500,000 copies of Sapkowski’s books would be reprinted to meet renewed demand.

Sapkowski’s novels have already been adapted into a trilogy of highly acclaimed video games, and these also seem to be experiencing a renaissance. Steamcharts, which tracks player count on Steam, the leading platform for PC games, found that the game “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” had over 100,000 players at the same time after the release of the Netflix series, which is more than that Number of concurrent players when the game was released in 2015.

Steamcharts is not connected to Steam, and although the six-digit high has passed since then, Steam’s official player statistics – the platform publishes daily player numbers but does not archive the data – suggest that the “witcher” insanity has barely subsided , At the time of going to press, the platform said over 45,000 people were playing the five-year-old “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” on Steam.

“The Witcher” premiered a few months after the exciting season of “Game of Thrones”. Fantasy TV fans were hungry for new adventures, and although the reviews weren’t consistently positive, Ben Travers of IndieWire praised the series’ relentless weirdness and captivating performances in its Season 1 review.

During the call for results, Hastings campaigned for “The Witcher” as a “massive new franchise that we will develop season after season”. Netflix renewed the series for a second season, well before the first season premiered last year.

There’s no word on when the second season of “The Witcher” will premiere, but Netflix is ​​already sticking to its franchise promise: The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, an animated feature film by Lauren Schmidt, producer by “The Witcher” Hissrich and Beau DeMayo, earlier Wednesday.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement