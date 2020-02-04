advertisement

Kobe Bryant posted a photo of his daughter Gianna and two of her teammates on Instagram last September. All three girls wear black T-shirts with the image of a basketball court covered in bold text: “THIS IS MY KITCHEN.”

In other words, these girls belong on the basketball court, thank you very much.

Kobe Bryant is also in the picture and grins. And one of the girls is Payton Chester, who died in the January 26 helicopter crash in Calabasas. Her mother Sarah, Kobe and Gianna Bryant and five others were also killed.

The girls’ T-shirts in the picture? These are Marina Mabreys.

Last season, the Sparks rookie developed a clothing line to respond to the online sexism that she and her teammates experienced. In 2018 she built her own viral tweet after defeating Notre Dame Fighting Irish Mississippi State and fighting for the national title: “To all basketball haters who are men, you can now go to the kitchen and make us a sandwich, thanks , ”

Kobe Bryant liked the idea that Mabrey’s jerseys convey and said last summer: “He said he liked the message it sends and he wants his team to play with that kind of chip, mentality and attitude.”

Bryant not only advertised the t-shirts on Instagram – “Thanks for the shirts and for the message @marinamabrey, we love everything that it stands for” was his title – but he turned to Mabrey, greeted her to practice and offered to valuable advice for the extremely competitive, self-ironic guard of the Sparks.

In an email this week, Mabrey shared some memories of her interactions with Bryant, who was generous with his time and expertise and was ready to help NBA stars and youth players alike. He also made a conscious effort to promote women’s basketball.

“If we were to talk about getting better and what I had to do, I would have thought he would … say:” work on the edge and better middle class outside the drip etc. “, wrote Mabrey from Latvia scored an average of 19 points per game for their TTT Riga Club. “But instead he said,” Just keep running and running until you are in the best shape of your life. ”

“And I said,” Well, what do you mean? “And he told me to do that: 20 400-meter sprints with 20-second pauses in between. I thought he was joking, so I laughed but he didn’t. I still haven’t, but I’m going to do it. He says if I could, nobody could stop me in the fourth quarter, so I want to work on that before the next season. ”

In typical Mabrey fashion, she said that her time with Bryant even helped change her mind about some things: “We were in the children’s office and he was doing the no-dribble drill with the girls. And I turned to my mother and said, “Boy, when you did that, I thought it was stupid, and now maybe it hasn’t been since Kobe did it.”

Bryant also shared stories about his own novice experience to help Mabrey navigate her first professional season – under the supervision of Bryant’s former Lakers teammate Derek Fisher, today’s Sparks head coach.

“(Bryant) compared his rookie season to mine and genuinely took care of my success and how to get there,” said Mabrey, who last scored an average of 4 points with the Sparks in 11.5 minutes.

“He seemed more like a father figure, someone who has children and knows how much to say and how much not to say. He motivated me when things weren’t going in my direction, but he reminded me to keep my head down and to work harder than things were going in my direction.

“He offered to help me train overseas this off-season and help me do the things he thought was necessary to improve my game,” she added. “I always got a message from him about what my mentality as a beginner had to be, and although I sometimes had problems, he was leading me all the time.

“I learned a lot from him in such a short time and I’m so disappointed that I don’t have the opportunity to hear his encouraging words and to train with him about the things he told me about when we spoke.”

And Mabrey wrote: “I am heartbroken unable to see Gigi Bryant, Payton Chester and Alyssa Altobelli growing on and off the square heritage.”

I’ve been thinking about Kobe’s support for Spark Guard Marina Mabrey and her THIS IS MY KITCHEN basketball t-shirt line – which meant a lot to her last summer. pic.twitter.com/yqxbK45nnq

– Mirjam Swanson (@ Mirjam Swanson) February 4, 2020

