advertisement

Abusive and aggressive behavior towards nursing staff in hospitals has become an “expected” part of the job, according to the nation’s largest organization for nurses and midwives.

On Monday, Fianna Fáil TD Eugene Murphy said he was shocked to witness the “intolerable” abuse and aggression that the St. James’s Hospital staff in Dublin experienced.

advertisement

The Roscommon-Galway TD, who had spent a night in hospital earlier this year because of a minor health problem, said that some people who visited the emergency room were verbally and physically aggressive towards workers.

Tony Fitzpatrick, director of labor relations at the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organization (INMO), said abuse of hospital staff was far more common than official figures suggest.

In the first six months of 2019, there were 279 attacks on employees in HSE hospitals, of which almost 250 were committed on nurses or midwives, according to HSE.

In 2018, around 948 attacks on the staff of the HSE hospital were reported, 584 of which concerned nurses or midwives.

These statistics do not include voluntary hospitals either, which means that the actual number of hospital staff abused is likely to be much higher.

“Many of our members simply don’t have time to report on attacks they have been exposed to at work, so we know that official numbers underestimate the scale of the problem,” said Fitzpatrick.

“The numbers we have show that 60 to 90 percent of the attacks target nurses. It has unfortunately become an expected part of the job, but that has to change. “

Mr. Fitzpatrick said that frustration with bed and staff shortages can often lead to increased aggression against frontline employees.

“We know that alcohol and addiction can be the main cause of abuse in Ireland’s hospitals – especially in emergency rooms. But it is also a result of frustration with long waiting times, overcrowding and staff shortages. It combines into a pressure cooker environment, ”he added.

He said INMO “fully expects employers” to pursue a zero-tolerance policy and to criminalize offenders.

“But we also need to create adequate staffing and reduce overcrowding. Properly equipped healthcare would also be a quieter and safer place to work and care,” he added.

Nicholas Parkinson, head of the HSE’s National Health and Safety Department, said that ensuring the safety of employees and users of services is a “priority” of healthcare.

“The focus is on effectively training and equipping the workforce with risk identification skills and dealing with violence and aggression,” he added.

advertisement