Global health authorities warn of an increased likelihood of a new flu-like virus spreading in China to Ireland and other parts of Europe.

A panel of experts from the World Health Organization announced on Thursday that it would decide whether the new corona virus, which has spread from China to several countries, is an international emergency.

With 17 deaths and over 500 reported cases in China, the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) indicated that the virus was likely to spread worldwide and that there was now a “moderate probability” that imported cases would occur in the EU would be discovered.

A new risk assessment published on Wednesday found that the risk is highest in the countries with the highest numbers of people in and from Wuhan, the Chinese province where the virus comes from.

Three European cities offer direct flights to Wuhan, including London, where passenger controls are stepping up.

Corona viruses, which can infect animals and humans, are a large family of viruses that can cause respiratory diseases. They are named after the thorns protruding from their membranes, which resemble the corona around the sun.

Five other countries

The new virus, which occurred in Wuhan, China, is closely related to the Sars virus, which killed nearly 800 people around the world in 2003. The city has tried to prevent the spread of the disease by closing its transport networks and advising citizens not to leave the city.

It appears to have originated in a market selling live fish, animals and birds and has spread to many parts of China within a few weeks. Cases have been reported in five other countries, including the United States.

The ECDC also said that “there is considerable uncertainty about the mortality and morbidity of this disease and that further epidemiological data are urgently needed to gain a better understanding of this virus”.

Although the ECDC has exacerbated the perceived threat from the virus, the Irish Department of Health has assessed the risk of a case in Europe as low.

There are currently no direct flights from China to Ireland. Direct flights operate in the summer and a new service will start next month.

monitoring situation

The Department of Foreign Affairs has told Irish travelers that while the risk of illness in China remains low, increased quarantine and containment measures could interrupt their trip.

The Irish embassy in China will continue to monitor the situation.

According to the Health Service Executive’s Health Protection Surveillance Center, there is “much more to learn” about how the virus spreads and how serious the diseases it causes.

“Access to the full genetic sequence of (this corona virus) will help identify infections with this virus in the future,” it said. “More cases may be identified in the coming days, including more in countries outside of China. Given what has previously happened to Mers and Sars, there may be a limited spread from person to person. “

Dr. Samuel McConkey, an infectious disease expert at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, said the new virus was likely to spread to dozens of other countries. However, he stressed that there was “so much uncertainty” about how contagious it was and what symptoms it caused, and that it was difficult to predict what would happen given the limited information available to date.

Ireland recorded only one case of Sars during the 2003 international outbreak in a patient who had returned from Southeast Asia. The new virus identified in Wuhan is closely related to Sars.

