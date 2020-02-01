advertisement

Frank Lampard believes that in January Chelsea’s failure to get new signings in the transfer window has made it an outsider in the fight for the Champions League qualification.

Chelsea had halved his transfer ban with two windows, which meant he could join the squad in the second half of the season, but the club didn’t take advantage of the opportunity.

Lampard was frustrated when he faced the media on Friday and confirmed that neither Dries Mertens nor Edinson Cavani – two alleged goals – would sign.

Striker Olivier Giroud stayed on Stamford Bridge, and Lampard pointed out the competition club business to show where Chelsea, fourth in the Premier League, may be chasing after.

Manchester United signed Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo, while Tottenham signed Gedson Fernandes and Steven Bergwijn.

Lampard even referred to the business of eighth-placed Sheffield United, who spent a record fee on Sander Berge.

“I see Manchester United in my opinion signing a big, big player, a world-class player [Fernandes],” said Lampard.

“And the teams around us, Sheffield United, are doing fantastic signings. Chris Wilders job is incredible because he has had years to work in this group and now they add where he thinks right.

“Tottenham signed a few and they are not far behind us. And they not only signed a few, but also a few players who were at the end of their contracts and might not be happy.” the club no longer. Sometimes this is as important as involving players.

“Well, from my point of view, what is still to be seen – and that is not to say that we are six points ahead of the fourth – will probably become outsiders and outsiders now because the teams around us have strengthened . It’s a fact. “

Lampard said the previous ban made January “a little more important” for Chelsea, but he vowed that he would not complain about his lack of movement.

“I have to be the first to stay positive and I have to be honest when I speak loudly,” he said.

“We know that recruiting for a team that wants to be successful is huge. In the past few years, we’ve only chosen Liverpool and Manchester City.”

“But it’s a fact. People will get bored if I keep crying about this fact. I have to work. The players have to work.”

“I think at the beginning of the season nobody had us in the top four. The reality is that we are now fourth, but it will be a big fight.

“Let’s not forget that it’s a difficult window. The fact that we missed the last window made it a little bit more important for us.”

