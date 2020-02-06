advertisement

Fairmont Chateau Whistler director-general said the hotel has agreed to retrospectively pay thousands of dollars to banquet staff after an employee complaint and the involvement of one of BC’s largest unions.

The Fairmont agreed to the settlements after it emerged that it had not been in line with the changes to the Labor Standards Act that came into force in the past few weeks last year. This resulted in a formal complaint filed by United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 1518. However, the hotel claimed that tips were never withheld from employees.

According to the union, a banquet worker turned to UFCW in 2018 after hotel management introduced a new tip structure that used 20 percent of tips and used to subsidize catering management wages. This violates the labor law.

advertisement

“What I wanted most was clarity, because before I even went to the union, the tip pool was always this arbitrary number,” said the former banquet server Elliot, who requested that his last name be withheld to protect his future career prospects.

“When they started giving me information, I realized that what they were doing was not legal, that they would not do anything about it, and we had no power.”

However, according to Fairmont’s GM Norm Mastalir, tips were never reduced or withheld from employees. Rather, he said the hotel was initially unaware of changes to the Employment Standards Act last May, requiring companies to communicate with customers how service charges would be shared.

In the case of Fairmont, Mastalir said that the guest surcharge includes portions that are “administrative” and tips – the latter have already been paid to staff. However, for a period of approximately seven weeks after the law was amended, Mastalir stated that the Fairmont had not properly stated how much of this administration and tip surcharge would be withheld.

“We felt that the best way to solve this problem was to pay off the administrative part of the surcharge for the period when we were non-compliant,” said Mastalir, adding that the workers’ tips “at no time “were affected.

“Our colleagues were always clear about how much the surcharge would bring them as tips.”

Since the Fairmont resigns itself with employees, there will be no decision – and possible related penalties – that result from the investigation by the ESB (Employment Standards Branch).

UFCW union representative Stephen Portman disagreed with Fairmont’s allegation that his failure to comply was due to changes in the way service charges were sent to guests.

“In the union’s view, it was clearly an unlawful redistribution of tips because they were not paid to the floor workers who did the work of a guest paying for the room. I would reasonably expect to tip them received, “he said.

“It wasn’t the union’s position that the mistake was in the language that contained a contract with customers or users at their location. That’s all news for me.”

In a press release last week, the UFCW said it had agreed to organize the Fairmont banquet department after rejection by employees. The hotel has agreed to repay around $ 85,000 in tips to around 60 banquet employees. Mastalir declined to comment on the total amount of the billing and the number of banquet staff involved and referred to privacy concerns. However, he acknowledged that the changes in the law did not only affect the banquet department and that other settlement payments would be made.

“This problem affects many departments in the hotels. Wherever we have an extra charge, including the doorbell, housekeeping, property management, and kitchens,” he said.

Mastalir said he had “no knowledge” of the tipping structure at other Fairmont locations in BC, but believed that there would be a similar system.

Although tipping is still allowed from last spring, employers work in B.C. may no longer withhold or deduct benefits earned by employees.

Eric Griffith, president of the Restaurant Association of Whistler, declined to comment on whether practice continues in the resort’s food service sector, and said the organization, which represents more than three dozen resort restaurants, has “on this Not enough information at the time “.

Saad Hassan, President of the Whistler Hotel Association, did not respond to a request for comment.

UFCW has been active in Whistler since at least early 2018 when a group of ski instructors from Whistler Blackcomb (WB) turned to the union. Most recently, UFCW supported WB’s snowmaking division, which filed an application for formal union formation on January 7.

,

advertisement