Deterrence tactics in the general election campaign are not a new phenomenon, but have to function in a mature manner, experts said.

A number of polls in the parliamentary elections have shown that Sinn Féin is receiving increasing support, although both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil try to scare the public and refuse to maintain the coalition with the party, but then mutually support such a partnership to explain .

“I think Sinn Féin has a sympathetic voice,” said PR advisor and former government advisor Richard Moore of the attacks.

He added that the trust and supply agreement as a political apparatus was “dead in the water” and Sinn Féin had done very well in its own attacks, including the deal.

“It’s like a political balance – you are not in the opposition and you are not in the government,” said Moore of Fianna Fáil’s position.

fear factor

Another election campaign agency, who spoke anonymously, said fear campaigns had to be “sophisticated to work” and they are based on research. Political parties have focus groups to identify some of the underlying anxiety factors and nervousness on specific issues and then take advantage of them.

He also suggests that there could be a reversal from 2016 when Fianna Fáil voters were reluctant to tell pollsters that they voted for the party.

“It may be socially embarrassing now” to vote for the party. “I think there are people who will vote for Fine Gael who wouldn’t admit it because they weren’t sure if it was acceptable.”

And he highlighted the 1997 election when the public was “afraid” to believe that Fianna Fáil’s John O’Donoghue was the best man to deal with “out of control” crimes.

Subsequent election fears focused on tax increases, leadership, and in 2016 whether Fianna Fáil could act as a trusted person in office with posters about ghost properties.

Gary Murphy, a professor of politics at the DCU, refers to some historical campaigns that tried to frighten voters.

“They had Seán MacEntee (Fianna Fáil tánaiste), who called John A Costello Goebbels during the campaign in the 1950s,” he said.

“Fianna Fáil had a red fear of Labor in both 1932 and 1969. Since Fianna Fáil first launched a manifesto in 1977, there has been no evidence that such attacks have had a major impact on voters.”

Bertie Bowl

However, he cites one exception – the 2002 general election, when Democratic President and Attorney General Michael McDowell described Bertie Ahern’s favorite project at the time, the Bertie Bowl, as “an Olympic project of the Ceausescu era”.

Mr. Moore pointed out that when it looked like Fianna Fáil could get the majority, the PD candidate put up election posters that read “One Party Government – No Thanks”.

“That got most people on their nerves -” Do you really want Fianna Fáil to come in alone? “And it worked, and the PDs ended up in the government.

A 2011 election fear tactic also worked as “it looked like Fine Gael had a good chance of doing it alone”. Union leader Eamon Gilmore used the campaign slogan “Every little wurts” and promoted half a dozen cuts that a Fine Gael government would introduce if it were to be included in the government alone.

Mr. Moore also said the same thing happened in 2007 when voters thought that after 10 years in government “Fianna Fáil had survived her reception”. Fianna Fáil warned voters at the start of the campaign not to switch to Fine Gael and Labor because “they are jeopardizing prosperity”.

When questions arose about Bertie Ahern’s finances, it seemed to be falling flat, but it had changed in the past three or four days when Brian Cowen of Fianna Fáil was seen as a pioneer of the setback, and there was a “significant setback”.

