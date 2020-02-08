advertisement

Lionel Messi wants to stay in Barcelona, ​​but it is “never easy” to extend his contract, according to the club’s technical secretary, Eric Abidal.

Messi’s future was questioned after a turbulent week at Camp Nou in which he criticized Abidal in a social media post for his comments on the squad’s efforts under former coach Ernesto Valverde.

The Barca captain asked Abidal to name them and accused him of “messing up” the troop by suggesting certain tools that had fallen from the sky in Valverde’s final weeks in charge.

As Messi can cancel his contract at the end of the season and leave free of charge, there have been suggestions that he could go for a new challenge for 2020-21, though Pep Guardiola insisted on Friday that he didn’t want Manchester City Argentina to sign Star.

Abidal seems to be hoping to renew Messi’s contract, which expires in June 2021, but admits that it is difficult to negotiate with a player who is considered the largest in the world.

“It’s a question for him,” he said to Mundo Deportivo when asked about Messi’s contract. “Hopefully he continues.

“Leo said Barca is all that he wants to keep going here and there are conditions from there. We are talking about the best player in the world and renewing such a player is never easy.”

Messi has probably always ended at least his European career at Barca, although it is said that he wants the club to be in a strong position to challenge for the La Liga and the Champions League before committing to new conditions.

Abidal seems very confident that Barca has a chance of a continental success this season.

“The Champions League is the goal. We know that the challenge is difficult but not impossible,” he said. Napoli was next in the round of 16.

“For me, Barca’s only rivals are Barca. If the team is physically and mentally good, it will be very difficult for us to lose the ball and not be able to win.”

All in good time

Barcelona’s trophy hopes have already been fulfilled with the loss of Luis Suarez, who is unlikely to return until the end of the season due to a knee injury.

The striker will also retire from the contract after next season, but Abidal expects to start talks about a new deal in due course.

“First, you have to respect the players, what they give, what they gave before and what they will give the club,” he said. “It’s an injury situation now. Hopefully he recovers well and apart from that, he only speaks.

“If it looks good for us as a club, we will of course start negotiations and he will also have to tell us how he feels because ultimately it is [about] respect for the club and for the team.”

