The state will report a budget surplus of 1.5 billion euros in 2019, which is due to strong growth in corporate tax revenues, the finance minister said.

In a preliminary talk with RTÉ prior to Friday afternoon’s Treasury bond release, Donohoe suggested that the surplus would be about 0.4 percent of GDP. He wants to increase this surplus to 3.6 billion euros or 1 percent of GDP by 2022.

The surplus results from an increase in corporate tax revenue, which is expected to amount to EUR 11 billion in 2019. The government has repeatedly been warned against using these taxes, often referred to as “random taxes,” to fund public services. The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (IFAC) suggested that between 2 and 6 billion euros of this revenue could be classified as a “surplus” or beyond what the economy would expect based on historical and international norms.

In an interview with Morning Ireland, Donohoe said he agreed with the volatility risk mentioned by IFAC. “This risk is there, but that’s why we’re increasing the surplus. If we had a deficit or no surplus at all, I think the prosecution would be effective, but I confirm today that we have a surplus of 1.5 billion euros Mr. Donohoe added that this surplus is expected to increase again next year and will eventually increase to around EUR 3.6 billion by 2022.

Double Irish

His comments came after the Google parent alphabet declared that it would no longer use the licensing practice for intellectual property known as the “Double Irish Dutch Sandwich”. The tax gap allows companies to settle in the Republic while residing for tax purposes elsewhere. This enabled these companies to pass billions of dollars in profits through the Republic and other Irish-based companies.

Mr. Donohoe said that the impact of closing the gap in the middle of the past decade has already been reflected in our tax affairs.

“But I believe that in the future we will no longer be able to rely on the growth achieved. It is therefore essential, on the one hand, to increase the surplus that we are announcing today and, on the other hand, to increase the number of employees in the EU. The different types of jobs they have are becoming even more important, and we have more people at Work, and that’s also a really important insurance policy for this type of risk, ”he said.

