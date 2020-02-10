advertisement

Women had another record night at this year’s Oscars, which accounted for a third of the awards presented on Sunday evening.

In all 24 categories, 13 women and 26 men took statuettes home this year, an increase over the previous year’s record when 27.8% of the 54 winners were women. Although there were two fewer winners than last year (15), the total number of winners decreased by 28% compared to 2019.

In addition to Renee Zellweger, who took home the best leading actress for her role in the Judy Garland biography “Judy”, and Laura Dern, who was the best supporting actress for “Marriage Story”, the following women were awarded the Oscar on Sunday:

Karen Rupert Toliver, “Hair Love” (Best Animated Short Film)

Barbara Ling & Nancy Haigh, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood (Best Production Design)

Jacqueline Durran, “Little Women” (Best Costume Design)

Julia Reichert, “American Factory” (Best Documentary)

Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva, “Learn Skateboarding in a War Zone (When You’re a Girl)” (Best Short Documentary Story)

Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker (best makeup and hairstyling)

Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker” (best original score)

Kwak Sin Ae, “Parasite” (best picture)

A total of 67 women were nominated for Oscars this year, which corresponds to 32% of the nominees. This was the record year of the previous year when 27.5% of the nominations went to women (people who were nominated in more than one category were counted more than once).

These record values ​​came in a year in which the Oscars received harsh criticism – including a subtle argument with nomination announcer Issa Rae – for the all-male field of the best nominees for directors.

Directors like Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”) and Mati Diop (“Atlantics”) were overlooked by the academy. This continues the trend that award panels do not achieve nominee equality.

Oscars 2020: The Quirkiest Red Carpet Looks (Photos)

The rain didn’t keep sensational fashion off the red carpet. Check out the bizarre looks of the Oscars. Photo credit: Getty Images

Billie Eilish was wearing an oversized Chanel coat. The Grammy darling will appear tonight. Photo credit: Getty Images

Spike Lee paid homage to Kobe Bryant in a purple and yellow suit with Bryants number 24 embroidered on the lapel. Matching kicks rounded off the look. Photo credit: Getty Images

Billy Porter went for a walk on the wild side in this animal print dress and sparkling gold top. Photo credit: Getty Images

An expectant America Ferrera showed her little bump in her self-described “Warrior Queen” look, which was finished off with a metal headband of her native people. Photo credit: Getty Images

Janelle Monae sparkled in a silver hooded dress. Photo credit: Getty Images

“The Irishman” costume designer Sandy Powell got autographs on her suit at every award season. Photo credit: Getty Images

Sandra Oh played with these flared sleeves and the feathered train with the volume. Photo credit: Getty Images

Olivia Colman looked regal in navy with unusual cap sleeves. Photo credit: Getty Images

Natalie Portman made a not too subtle statement with the names of the female directors who weren’t nominated this year and who were embroidered on Capelet. Photo credit: Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan has taken up the peplum trend to a great extent. Photo credit: Getty Images

Timothee Chalamet defied the trend towards the black tie in this navy blue jumpsuit. Photo credit: Getty Images

Kristen Wiig turned heads in this dramatically structured dress with contrasting black gloves. Photo credit: Getty Images

Gal Gadot wore this classy lace top in combination with a soft, whisper-pink tulle skirt. Photo credit: Getty Images

Spike Lee pays tribute to Kobe Bryant as Billy Porter walks the wild side

The rain didn't keep sensational fashion off the red carpet. Check out the bizarre looks of the Oscars.

