Tánaiste Simon Coveney described the voters’ verdict as “tough” and as a result of “public impatience” for more housing and better health care.

Housing and health were the main themes of the “extremely disappointing” election, he said RTÉs Today with Sean O’Rourke Show.

The general election resumed this morning in the state’s centers. 75 of 160 seats were still vacant.

Fourteen out of 39 constituencies have completed their counting, with Sinn Féin currently in the lead with 32 seats, Fianna Fáil with 17 and Fine Gael with 14; Independents on 10, Green Party on five, Social Democrats on three, Solidarity People Before Profit on two and Labor on two.

Mr. Coveney said housing and health were “undoubtedly the two major themes of the campaign and people were impatient for progress and improvements in public services in both areas.”

Mr. Coveney said the electorate voted for something more radical, believing that it could be delivered faster, and added that he was not sure if this was possible.

“I accept that not enough has happened in the minds of voters and the public to be satisfied with the government’s performance in both areas,” he said.

He believed that Fine Gael had made credible arguments for significant progress in the housing crisis.

But he said the election campaign “got away from us” in the first few weeks and it was “everyone against the ruling party”.

When asked whether Leo Varadkar should continue to be party chairman, Mr. Coveney said he should.

Sinn Féin is aiming for a left-wing coalition

Sinn Féin said it had won the general election and wanted to talk to Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael about forming a new government, said Mary Lou McDonald.

“Sinn Féin won the election. We won the referendum, ”said the party leader.

Sinn Féin has selected 42 candidates, with both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael double. While the party is currently leading the polls, the bottom line could mean that one of the other two parties has more seats than Sinn Féin.

Ms. McDonald said her preference remained a government without one of the two former largest parties, but added that “adult people” sit down and talk.

Ms. McDonald said that she had contacted a number of Left Party groups and would also speak to independents. She said she was “very happy” that Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin “came to her senses” by apparently alleviating his opposition to a coalition with Sinn Féin, she said.

The Sinn Féin leader also admitted that the party, which stormed home with large surpluses in many constituencies, should have led more candidates.

Micheál Martin of Fianna Fail responds to the election for the 33rd day for Cork South-Central for the sixth time. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Fianna Fáil will “certainly” speak to Sinn Féin

Dara Calleary, Fianna Fáil’s election director, said his party would “safely” talk to Sinn Fein about a government program.

After Ms. McDonald about Morning Ireland, he said, “We’ll see what program they put together,” he said.

“We will definitely deal with them, we will not refuse to speak to them.”

Fine Gael

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who was elected for the fifth time in Dublin West, reiterated on Sunday that he would not form a government with Sinn Féin, but pointed out that a coalition with Fianna Fáil could be possible and said: “We are ready to talk to other parties about the possibility of forming a new government that would drive the country for the next five years ”.

The count continues

In the meantime, the count started at 9 a.m. this morning, but the final results may take a few days. Union leader Brendan Howlin was elected in Wexford late Monday morning. In the same constituency, the independent Verona Murphy, a former candidate for the election of Fine Gael, is in third place with 9,014 votes and seems to have secured a seat. In northwest Dublin, Róisín Shortall, co-chair of the Socialists, was elected. In Wicklow, Fianna Fail’s top-class health spokesman Stephen Donnelly TD faces a tough fight to keep his place.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy remained in Dublin Bay South, as did Fianna Fáil’s Justice Attorney Jim O’Callaghan, although neither had reached the quota. The former Fianna Fáil, now Sinn Féin City Councilor Chris Andrews, also took a seat in the constituency, as did the Greens leader, Eamon Ryan, who led the four-seat constituency on Sunday. The turnout on Saturday was 62.9 percent.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was elected for the fifth time in Dublin West after his election. Photo: Tom Honan / The Irish era.

An Ipsos MRBI poll on Saturday evening for The Irish Times, RTÉ, TG4 and UCD found that all three main parties had their share of the vote with Fianna Fáil [22.2 percent], Fine Gael [22.4 percent] and Sinn Féin [22.3 Percent] share, 7.9 percent of the Greens, 4.6 percent of the workers, 3.4 percent of the Social Democrats, 2.8 percent of Solidarnosc and 14.5 percent of the independent. The poll was conducted at 250 locations across the state on Saturday among 5,376 respondents who had just voted. It has an error rate of 1.3 percent

losses

So far there have been a number of high profile victims. Minister of Transport Shane Ross lost his seat in Dublin-Rathdown, while his counterpart Katherine Zappone in southwestern Dublin seemed to be hoping for a defeat. Minister of Social Protection Regina Doherty lost her seat in Meath East. Secretary of State for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O’Connor lost her seat in Dún Laoghaire, Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger lost her seat in Dublin West and Prime Minister Whip Seán Kyne is likely to lose his seat in Galway West.

Former union leader Joan Burton lost her seat in Dublin West, while high-profile fine Gael banker Kate O’Connell lost her seat in Dublin Bay South, while Fianna Fáils Brexit spokeswoman Lisa Chambers lost her seat in Mayo.

