Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald welcomed what she called “softening” Fianna Fáil’s stance on a coalition with her party.

While counting continued in 25 constituencies, Ms. McDonald claimed that Sinn Féin “won” the election based on the fact that he received the largest proportion of the population’s vote.

With 33 TDs already elected for the party, the party is now on track to return 37 seats, the highest number ever reached in an Irish election. However, Fianna Fáil is still the largest party in terms of seating.

At RTÉ Radio, Ms. McDonald said she was happy that Mr. Martin had “come to his senses” when he made comments on Sunday that seemed to open the door to possible discussions with Sinn Féin. This was a departure from his consistent line during the campaign that Fianna Fáil would not agree to an agreement with Sinn Féin. Ms. McDonald said her preference remained a government without one of the two former largest parties, but added that “adult people” sit down and talk.

Fianna Fáil, Dara Calleary’s deputy chairwoman, said this morning that his party was “certainly” ready to speak to Sinn Féin.

Impatience voters

Tánaiste Simon Coveney described the voters’ verdict as “tough” and as a result of “public impatience” for more housing and better health care.

Housing and health were the main themes of the “extremely disappointing” election, he said RTÉs Today with Sean O’Rourke Show.

He said Fine Gael must respond with “more radical thinking” to deliver the public services that people clearly expect from a thriving economy.

Parliamentary elections were resumed this morning in the state’s centers, and 69 out of 160 seats were still vacant.

Fourteen out of 39 constituencies have completed their count. Sinn Féin currently leads with 32 seats, Fianna Fáil with 19, Fine Gael with 17; Independents on 10, Green Party on five, Social Democrats on three, Solidarity People Before Profit on two and Labor on two.

Mr. Coveney said housing and health were “undoubtedly the two major themes of the campaign and people were impatient for progress and improvements in public services in both areas.”

Mr. Coveney said the electorate voted for something more radical, believing that it could be delivered faster, and added that he was not sure if this was possible.

“I accept that not enough has happened in the minds of voters and the public to be satisfied with the government’s performance in both areas,” he said.

He believed that Fine Gael had made credible arguments for significant progress in the housing crisis.

But he said the election campaign “got away from us” in the first few weeks and it was “everyone against the ruling party”.

When asked whether Leo Varadkar should continue to be party chairman, Mr. Coveney said he should.

Varadkar: “I hope they will keep me busy”

On Monday, Varadkar said Fine Gael would “do the duty” and lead the opposition if it could not form a government. In such a scenario, he would try to remain the leader of Fine Gael, but “that will be my party’s job.”

The Taoiseach elected at the fifth election in Dublin West said: “I hope they keep me up to date, but if they don’t stay here they represent the place I grew up, the people who supported me. “

When asked by Sky News what he would have done differently in the election, he said: “There are always things that you would have done and things that you would have done differently, but I think we had a good campaign overall. ” It was no longer time to show results in housing construction, and it was again ruled out to go into government with Sinn Féin.

The count continues

In the meantime, the count started at 9 a.m. this morning, but the final results may take a few days. Union leader Brendan Howlin was elected in Wexford late Monday morning. In the same constituency, the independent Verona Murphy, a former candidate for the election of Fine Gael, is in third place with 9,014 votes and seems to have secured a seat. In northwest Dublin, Róisín Shortall, co-chair of the Socialists, was elected. In Wicklow, Fianna Fáil’s top-class health spokesman Stephen Donnelly TD faces a tough fight to keep his place.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy remained in Dublin Bay South, as did Fianna Fáil’s Justice Attorney Jim O’Callaghan, although neither had reached the quota. Former Fianna Fáil, now Sinn Féin City Councilor Chris Andrews, also sat in the constituency, while Eamon Ryan led the four-seat constituency on Sunday. The turnout on Saturday was 62.9 percent. You can find the full constituency results here.

losses

So far there have been a number of high profile victims. Minister of Transport Shane Ross lost his seat in Dublin-Rathdown, while his counterpart Katherine Zappone in southwestern Dublin seemed to be hoping for a defeat. Minister of Social Protection Regina Doherty lost her seat in Meath East. Secretary of State for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O’Connor lost her seat in Dún Laoghaire, Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger lost her seat in Dublin West and Prime Minister Whip Seán Kyne is likely to lose his seat in Galway West. Former union leader Joan Burton lost her seat in Dublin West, while high-profile fine Gael banker Kate O’Connell lost her seat in Dublin Bay South, while Fianna Fáils Brexit spokeswoman Lisa Chambers lost her seat in Mayo.

