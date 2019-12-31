advertisement

Tánaiste Simon Coveney says he would like to take up the challenge of having “necessary discussions” about future constitutional settlement across the island of Ireland after the next election.

However, he warned of immediate steps towards a border survey on a united Ireland, as advocated by Sinn Féin.

The Cork South Central TD said that a survey in the immediate future against the backdrop of Brexit and efforts to restore the Stormont Assembly and the executive would result in “fear and worry and stress”.

“But there is no question that Ireland must have a mature debate as an island in the north and south about what the future holds and how we can reassure communities in the context of this future, both nationalist and unionist, and of course the growing number those who don’t classify themselves as such, ”he said in an interview with the Irish Times.

“We have to try to find ways in which we can do this in a way that is pleasing to both Unionism and nationalism.

“I am not shy about this discussion. But I think doing this while completing the first phase of the Brexit negotiations and trying to get the decentralized government back on track is too difficult an undertaking, and I think it would be alienating if we tried to do too much too quickly. “

He also said we have to try to find a way to create a stable government in Northern Ireland, rebuild relationships and then try to have the necessary discussions.

Open questions

Meanwhile, Sinn Féins President Mary Lou McDonald said that unresolved issues that block the restoration of the assembly to share power in the north can “be resolved.”

In a New Year’s message, Ms. McDonald said the election was “agreement or elections”, but “the current situation cannot go on”.

Political talks to restore the decentralized government of the north in Stormont are scheduled to resume on Thursday. They disbanded before Christmas and both North Secretary Julian Smith and Mr. Coveney accused the DUP of failing to reach an agreement before the holidays.

Northern Ireland is on the verge of the third anniversary of the assembly’s collapse in January 2020, due to a scandal surrounding a botched heating system for renewable energy.

The open questions are referred to as “fringe issues” by all parties and relate to issues such as Irish law, the sustainability of a reformed Stormont, and the reform of the Petition of Concern – a veto system that allows parties that do so to block 30 signatures of applications, even if the majority of them are in favor.

If the parties fail to reach agreement by January 13, the North Secretary has announced that he will schedule new general elections.

Full role

DUP MP Gregory Campbell said that “for our part, we will play our full role in securing the government led by ministers in Northern Ireland”.

Colum Eastwood, leader of the SDLP, said the parties should be ready to “compromise”. Later that week, he said, “After months of talking about partnership and compromise in TV debates and newspaper articles, political leaders have the opportunity to show that it wasn’t just about talks.”

“In less than two weeks to find a solution, all parties must be ready to serve the essential common interests of all of our communities.”

Ms. McDonald also asked the UK government to set out its criteria for a referendum on the future constitutional position of the North.

In a New Year’s message, Mr. Campbell said the results of the general election “were used by some to explain that for the first time there are more nationalist members than elected union members”.

“This obscures the more fundamental point that while some Irish Republicans, despite the demographic change that brings with it the so-called” inevitability “of a united Ireland, have raged but avoided actual election results that show nothing like it.”

“There is less support for the parties working for a united Ireland today than when I voted in 2001. The much-vaunted” demographic change “that republicans repeat ad nauseam has worsened, not improved, their chances.”

