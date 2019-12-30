advertisement

The FAI said it hoped to secure the 18 million euros needed to implement its survival plan, but after the re-assembly at Citywest in Dublin, incumbent general manager Paul Cooke did not appear to be able to confirm that she even knew about the His wages bill had to be paid at the end of January.

“I think it can stay in one piece, the (business) plan is robust, but we need every stakeholder to get involved because we are in dangerous territory,” he said. “I already mentioned the liquidation and we’re damned nearing the red zone.”

When asked if there was the money to pay employees next month, Cooke said, “We’re in talks right now. But if we ever get into a situation where we can’t see the future, the directors have to make a decision. ”

In the meantime, he seemed to be sending a message to the government about the urgency of the situation.

Cooke said that the directors of the association have been told that as long as negotiations with the association’s banks, government and Uefa over a bailout continue, they cannot be accused of ruthless trade. However, he remarked: “If these negotiations failed, the solvency process could take place. That could be a test, it could even be a liquidation. “

The liquidation is “the nuclear option”.

Although worst-case scenarios were discussed, there was a clear belief that the government would ultimately work with the other stakeholders and provide the support that the association deemed necessary.

Senior Uefa officials will visit Dublin on January 14 to discuss the situation with the government. However, the FAI would like to extend these talks to a “round table” after a unpublished meeting between board members and Minister Shane Ross on December 20 went well (at least much better than the widely reported four days ago).

There is a clear feeling that agreement can be reached, especially given the encouraging public comments from Ross and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The outgoing president of the association, Donal Conway, who had not attended the meeting with the minister, tried to see things from the government’s perspective.

“It is reasonable for them to want some kind of risk or burden sharing rather than one unit taking on all of the burden or risk,” he said. “So the government or the Uefa or whatever will not do it all on its own. And I think you can facilitate this type of risk sharing or burden sharing by bringing all the key players together.”

He had no complaints, he said. “The reality is that we have brought all of these problems to our own door.”

Other things

At the end of the day, the association briefly apologized to all “stakeholders” for the “past mistakes” that were part of its effort to make progress.

Certainly, this 2019 session, like the first one in July, was a very different matter than the John Delaney-dominated meetings of the past decade and a half.

According to the endlessly optimistic assessments of the financial outlook at the time, the tone here was obviously grim, but the delegates had found their vote to such an extent that it was described as “brilliant” that so many questions were asked.

Quite a few addressed the association’s auditors, Deloitte, who made it clear that they would not try to stay in the role. Their representative, Richard Howard, could be forgiven for preferring meetings where Delaney’s presence ensured that no dissenting voices were heard.

Here, Howard was most productively interviewed by Dublin attorney Brendan Dillon, who is a former board member of the association and continues to work in higher education, regarding the company’s performance, particularly regarding the standards generally expected with regard to audits are run by nonprofit or voluntary organizations.

Howard said the company had acted on the basis of assurances from the directors of the association that the financial information provided to it was of the quality required to produce accurate financial statements, but was now believed to ” have been misled “.

One delegate suggested that he had just thrown the old tablet under a bus, but none of the members he referred to – some of whom re-emerged as normal delegates – attempted to defend themselves.

Dillon said that when he stepped down from the board 15 years ago, he had written to him to raise concerns about some of the problems that would later have taken such catastrophic proportions under Delaney. He copied the letter to Deloitte.

Answer declined

Ultimately, Howard declined to respond when Dillon Howard pressed the company’s requested reviews to ensure that the expenses were properly documented.

It was far from the kind of confirmation you’d expect from a company that has earned more than $ 500,000 from the association for its 2017 and 2018 accounts work alone. In fact, throughout the day, there was repeated evidence from the top table that action against the company was one of the options being considered.

An early warning about Delaney’s expenses, of which € 600,000 had to be reclassified as compensation, would have had the potential to save the organization a good portion of the € 2.7 million tax relief it offered to the tax office.

Revenues still seem to be considering whether to settle for this amount, and Cooke found that “anything” could happen on this front. We hope that no matter what amount they end up agreeing to, they will agree to a Ministry of Sports check.

