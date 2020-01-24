advertisement

A new corona virus has infected hundreds of people in China and has spread to at least six countries since it broke out in Wuhan last month. Check for updates.

1 a.m. (UTC) – China claims the death toll has increased to 25

China’s National Health Commission has announced that the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus CoV2019 rose to 830 by January 23. In the meantime, the death toll has risen to 25.

Warning from leading coronavirus experts

A leading infectious disease expert warns that the Wuhan virus could be ten times worse than the SARS outbreak, which killed nearly 800 people between 2002 and 2003.

Guan Yi, director of Hong Kong University’s key infectious disease laboratory at the University of Hong Kong, who helped identify the first SARS coronavirus, told Chinese financial magazine Caixin on January 23 that the “golden age” for the containment of the virus before the travel ban had passed was imposted on Thursday.

He also criticized the Wuhan authorities for their poor response after a Tuesday visit to investigate the cause of the outbreak. They would have destroyed important evidence in the living market.

He said the visit shocked him about the lack of precautions taken by the city’s residents and authorities.

“Poor citizens, they were still preparing to usher in the New Year in peace and had no sense of the epidemic,” he said.

19:30 UTC – China quarantines five other cities

China has added five cities to the list of quarantined cities.

China quarantined Wuhan, a city of around 11 million people on Thursday, from which the Novel Corona Virus originated in 2019. At the end of the day, officials also detained Ezhou and Huanggang, who are just outside of Wuhan.

A number of local governments in Hubei Province, where Wuhan is located, have also announced travel restrictions.

The cities of Chibi, Xiantao, Qianjiang, Zhijiang and Lichuan are also quarantined.

The residents of the cities were instructed not to leave unless they had special circumstances. The authorities announced no deadline for the duration of the travel bans.

In Wuhan, both public transportation and the airport were closed.

Huanggang, a city of approximately 7.5 million people, closed “all theaters, internet bars, indoor entertainment venues, and resorts,” a statement said.

On January 23, 2020 in Wuhan, China, a security guard sprayed alcohol in the disinfection areas in a quarantine. (Getty Images)

7:00 p.m. UTC – Texas, LA Investigation of possible coronavirus cases

The authorities in Texas said they were investigating a suspected case of coronavirus while a person who landed in Los Angeles was screened after finding possible symptoms.

“Healthcare providers were aware of public health guidance on novel coronavirus and quickly realized that the patient met the coronavirus test criteria and remained isolated at home while the screening tests were being performed. If there is a confirmed case, we will report it promptly, ”said the Brazos County Health District in a statement.

The patient, who had landed at Los Angeles International Airport, had flu-like symptoms and was sent for testing shortly after midnight.

“In the early morning, shortly after midnight, this person was taken to a hospital in LA after the CDC and local health authorities decided that the person should go to the hospital for a medical check-up,” said an airport spokesman.

One case has been confirmed in Washington State in the United States.

A masked man living in Wuhan buys vegetables at a market in the Chinese province of Hubei on January 23, 2020 during the outbreak of the coronavirus. (Getty Images) A ​​patient is brought to the Princess Margaret Hospital infectious disease center in Hong Kong by ambulance on January 22, 2020. (Anthony Kwan / Getty Images)

7:00 p.m. UTC: According to the WHO, the coronavirus is not yet a global health emergency

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that the viral disease that affects hundreds of people in China and has left more than a dozen dead is not yet a global health emergency.

“Make no mistake. This is an emergency in China, but not yet a global health emergency,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of WHO, at a press conference on Thursday.

“I am not declaring an international health emergency today,” he added.

Over 500 cases have been reported to the international health authority, including 18 deaths. Most of them are within China, but several have been reported in Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, and the United States, he said.

Chinese travelers wear protective masks while waiting in a train station in Beijing (China) before boarding a train before the Chinese New Year on January 23, 2020. (Kevin Frayer / Getty Images)

17:30 UTC – First death in China outside the epicenter

The 18th person killed by the 2019 Novel Corona Virus in China was the first person to die outside the Hubei province, the Chinese health agency Hebei said, and the outbreak started.

The Hebei Province Health Commission said on January 23 that the 80-year-old patient died on Wednesday.

However, tests confirmed on Thursday that the death was caused by the corona virus that infected hundreds in China.

The outbreak of the corona virus originated in Wuhan, China.

5:00 p.m. UTC – US urges people to avoid a trip to Wuhan

The U.S. authorities said on January 23 that people should avoid an “unnecessary trip” to Wuhan, China.

“There is an ongoing outbreak of respiratory diseases caused by a novel corona virus that can be transmitted from person to person,” said a travel announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Chinese officials have blocked transportation inside and outside of Wuhan, including buses, subways, trains, and the international airport. Preliminary information suggests that older adults and people with underlying health conditions are at increased risk of serious illnesses from this virus. “

The agency expects further cases to be confirmed. Around 500 people in China are reported to be infected, mainly in Wuhan, and cases in at least six other countries have been confirmed, including one in Washington State.

The agency did not say to avoid unnecessary travel to other parts of China.

The US State Department noted the CDC’s statement in its Level Two travel report and urged travelers to exercise caution.

The Chinese authorities found that three cities, including Wuhan, were closed this week.

People traveling to Wuhan should avoid contact with sick people, avoid dead or live animals and wash their hands frequently. If people travel to Wuhan and feel sick, they should see a doctor immediately and avoid contact with others.

Medical personnel in protective suits at Zhongnan Hospital in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province. (STR / AFP) A Chinese woman is wearing a protective mask as she leaves a Beijing train station in China on January 23, 2020. (Kevin Frayer / Getty Images)

4:30 p.m. UTC – Mexico rules out two cases and reviews three more

Officials in Mexico said Thursday that tests for two patients suspected of having the 2019 Novel Coronavirus were negative.

Tests for two patients have returned, but tests for three others are still pending, officials said.

The only confirmed case in America so far is in the United States.

The Brazilian authorities said there was currently no suspicion of coronavirus the day after it was found that a woman who had traveled to Shanghai was a possible case.

At the security checkpoint in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on January 22, 2020, monitors from heat scanners are displayed that record the temperatures of passengers. (Luis Echeverria / Reuters)

4:00 p.m. UTC – Precautions for World Airports

Airports around the world have started to take precautions to counter an expected influx of Chinese tourists during the New Year holidays, just as the outbreak of a pneumonia-like virus in China has caused local officials to take drastic measures to spread it prevent.

Airports introduce thermal protection measures and other security measures to monitor passengers arriving from China.

Dubai International Airport, the busiest international airport in the world, announced on January 23 that all passengers arriving on direct flights from China would receive a gate thermal check upon arrival and informational brochures, according to government instructions.

In Italy, 202 passengers were brought to a special sterile area to check their body temperature.

On January 23, 2020, medical workers entered an isolation area to examine the first two cases of new coronavirus infection at Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City. (Bach Duong / AFP via Getty Images)

3 pm. UTC – Singapore, Vietnam confirm cases

Singapore and Vietnam reported confirmed cases of the novel corona virus 2019 on January 23.

A Chinese man and his father were tested for the virus in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnamese health officials said. The father traveled to Vietnam from Wuhan on January 13 and infected his son.

In Singapore, a 66-year-old Chinese living in Wuhan was isolated after his arrival with his family on January 20.

Health officials isolated his son and worked to find people who were close to the man on the flight. Eight others who had traveled with them had already traveled to another country that was alerted.

Peeling workers are chatting next to the ambulance entrance to the Providence Regional Medical Center after a spokesman for the United States Disease Control and Prevention Center (CDC) said a Chinese traveler was the first person in the U.S. who did this Wuhan coronavirus was diagnosed in Everett, Washington, January 21, 2020. (Lindsey Wasson / Reuters)

2:00 p.m. UTC – Chinese officials quarantine three cities

Chinese officials said they had quarantined two cities in addition to Wuhan, which was quarantined Thursday morning.

The virus spread widely in Wuhan, which is considered the epicenter.

The city has a population of around 11 million. The quarantine included shutting down the city’s airport and all public transportation.

Officials said Huanggang and Ezhou would also be banned, state media reported.

Over 500 people were infected in China. All deaths from the virus, 17 to date, have occurred in the country.

Passengers wear masks to prevent the outbreak of a new corona virus in a Hong Kong subway station on January 22, 2020. (Kin Cheung / AP Photo) Chinese paramilitary officers wearing masks later guard an entrance to the closed Hankou station. The city was locked in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, on January 23, 2020, after a new corona virus broke out. (China Daily via Reuters)

1:00 p.m. UTC – Australia is investigating a possible case

Australian health authorities investigated a possible case of coronavirus after ruling out another possible case.

Authorities said the alleged infected person arrived in Sydney on January 22.

“We have a case that is currently under investigation. We are able to quickly test cases that we become aware of and either exclude or confirm those cases within a short period of time, ”said Dr. Kerry Chant, chief health officer of New South Wales, at a press conference.

Authorities in other countries are investigating possible cases, including Brazil.

Cases have been confirmed in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan and China.

Cathy He and Allen Zhong contributed to this report.

