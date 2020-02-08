advertisement

According to new general manager Andrew Berry, anyone who makes fun of the Browns drowning in analytics under the new regime should relax.

Berry says that good, old-fashioned scouts will still be an essential part of the Browns’ preparation for future designs. This proven practice of scouts traveling to Backwater Colleges to discover hidden talent seemed to be in danger when former player-vice-president Alonzo Highsmith left the Browns last month. Deputy Director General Eliot Wolf and Steve Malin, head of the college scout under former Director General John Dorsey, have also disappeared from Berea.

“I wanted to go in a different direction because my football philosophy is different from hers,” Highsmith told ESPN’s Josina Anderson on January 29.

“At the Scouting Center, we’ll really evaluate the opinions of our college-side experts who know the NFL, know the league on the pro side,” Berry said on February 5 at his introductory press conference in Berea. “They will be very, very important to how we make player decisions. As simple as that.

“I think it’s probably a misunderstanding to be here for the first time (2016-18) that scouting has not been recognized. I’m an exception. I think Sashi (Brown) was actually one of the strongest advocates of boy scouts “I think it is probably unfair for me to give an idea of ​​how this will change, but we will definitely focus heavily on it.”

Brown was the director of football operations during the disastrous 2016 and 2017 season in which the Browns went 1-31. Berry was the vice president of player staff at the time.

Some people who replied on Twitter thought it inappropriate to ask Berry what went wrong in these two drafts, i.e. The questions were perfectly reasonable, because although Brown had made the selection, Berry was the Browns’ top talent assessor among Browns. Now Berry will be the one to sign free agents and have the final say on the draft.

“If you’re one of the leaders in this group, you also have to share some guilt with things that didn’t go well, and that’s not something I’m going to do about hiding or running away,” Berry said. “But I’m looking forward to establishing my own track record as the main decision maker for the future.”

The most productive choice of the Browns from 2016 was linebacker Joe Schobert, who was selected in the fourth round. In the third round of 2017, Myles Garrett prevailed against Larry Ogunjobi.

• The Browns have increased ticket prices for the second year in a row.

Season ticket renewal information was distributed on February 6. The Browns said in a press release that nearly 40 percent of the seats rose $ 5 or less, while two-thirds of the seats rose $ 10 or less. More than 18,000 seats in the upper shell are cheaper than in 2016.

Season tickets range from $ 40 per game to $ 150 per game, excluding club seats.

“We are very grateful for the support of our subscribers and fans,” said Vice President for Communication, Peter John-Baptiste, in a statement. “We will always prefer to offer affordable options for everyone while looking at ticket prices across the NFL to determine our structure.

“In the past 12 years, our ticket prices have remained constant in many areas. We fully understand that our results in the field have not met our expectations, and we are working hard to achieve the success that our fans really deserve. “

Season ticket prices are among the four lowest in the NFL, the Browns said.

