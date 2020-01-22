advertisement

Boeing Co announced that the 737 Max lying on the ground will not be allowed to fly until the middle of this year, at least six months later than expected, which will increase the company’s financial burden.

The U.S. aircraft manufacturer is resetting expectations because it fixes two setbacks for the contested Max: a software bug that takes more work than expected and an audit that found cable connections on the airplane have to be postponed. The final decision as to when the Max will fly again remains in the hands of U.S. regulators, Boeing said in a statement Tuesday.

The deteriorating timeframe exacerbates the challenge for Boeing as new CEO David Calhoun tries to fix frayed relationships with customers, suppliers, and regulators. His predecessor Dennis Muilenburg was ousted in December when it emerged that the company would miss its goal of recertifying the Max in 2019. The jet was devastated in March after the second of two fatal accidents that killed a total of 346 people.

The new delay will “reduce deliveries and increase Boeing’s reimbursements to airlines that we believe will easily exceed the $ 10 billion mark,” said George Ferguson, analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, in a report. “Boeing has to pay airlines for lost profits and increased training costs when simulator work is required, as air traffic control recommends.”

Slower recovery

The laying of the foundation stone is delayed every month, which means a slower recovery for Boeing, which has stopped the production of the Max. Further delays also mean rising costs for the storage of approx. 800 single-ship work horses. Boeing has borrowed $ 21.5 billion (€ 19.4 billion) since the first Max fell from the sky in October 2018, and is trying to raise another $ 10 billion in new loans.

The stock fell 3.3 percent to $ 313.37 at the close in New York, the biggest drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the lowest closing price in over a year.

The latest estimate “is subject to our constant attempts to address known deadline risks and other developments related to the certification process,” said Boeing. “It is our top priority to put Max back into operation safely and we are confident that this will happen.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that it has not set a time frame to complete work on the Max, which is expected to be Boeing’s biggest source of income when it debuted in 2017.

“We continue to work with other security regulators to review Boeing’s work as the company conducts the required security assessments and addresses any issues that may arise during testing,” the FAA said.

If the Max actually returns in mid-2020, the best-selling Boeing jet will miss all or part of the busy summer season for the second year in a row, making the pain even worse for the airlines. The three largest US Max operators have already removed the aircraft from the flight schedule by June.

“We will also evaluate future plan changes on a rolling 30-day basis and make any adjustments accordingly,” said Brandy King, a spokeswoman for Southwest Airlines Co. The airline, the largest Max airline, has withdrawn the model from the flight plans program by June 6th, resulting in up to 330 flight cancellations during the week. Calhoun, a former executive at General Electric Co. and Blackstone Group Inc., joined Boeing on January 13, emphasizing transparency and streamlined decision-making. His plans to reverse the company will be in the spotlight when Boeing announces fourth quarter results on January 29. – Bloomberg

