It is no surprise that an internal NCAA report shows continued commitment to the respective brand of amateurism given the new legislation and other developments. What is perhaps surprising (“maybe” because it is the NCAA, not many surprises anymore) is that they are pointing their finger at modern media, which are a constant threat to their way of life.

This is exactly what some respondents said in a Los Angeles Times report. The report was a fascinating glimpse into the perspective of school and conference administrators and officials on the path of the NCAA. It was distributed at an NCAA conference in spring 2019.

The story of Nathan Fenno at the Times paints a picture of an organization that believes that news and messages are the problem, not the message:

Each participant received a 44-page report entitled “Privileged and Confidential – Not For Distribution”, which was filled with anonymous feedback from senior university track and field officials. The document, which The Times has made publicly available upon request, provides a rare glimpse into the unfiltered thoughts of 52 university presidents and chancellors, sports directors, conference officers, NCAA staff, and other key issues facing the organization.

“The public does not see the NCAA positively. There was a big communication plan to fix that, but then the scandals wiped it out, ”one responded when asked about a way the organization could use.

This first respondent directly accused the media members, although at least they also recognized some of the NCAA’s development opportunities:

“It’s a tough environment for these sports journalists who think amateurism is ridiculous. I think there is room for developing the definition of amateurism. In some sports, it is okay for students to take part in non-collegial competitions, such as the Olympic Games, where it is possible to make money through endorsements. And this inconsistency is ridiculous to me. Treat athletes like other students. If a pianist has a confirmation from Steinway, we’ll go, yay. If it’s an athlete, it’s a very different story. “

A few other respondents blamed writers and the media, including a clickbait accusation:

“The excessive negative publicity that the NCAA receives from sports writers who pursue different goals and values,” said one comment. “They don’t match the student’s overall vision of success. This has harmed the NCAA in recent years.”

“We have to be the ones who create the story,” said another respondent. “Because nowadays there will be a lot of people out there who take pictures and say things that are incorrect and / or factual.”

Sure, there are some more realistic voices too.

“The use of the word” amateurism “is a failure in the long run,” said one respondent. “We are the only ones who still use it. It is a lack of credibility. We use the word … because we are dealing with these lawsuits. “

Another commenter warned that the NCAA was “bogged down and lost in eligibility and amateurism issues”. If an athlete “has a brilliant idea, whether it’s physics or marketing, I have no problem …”

However, these responses are still offset by media crises and similar responses that could have been delivered in 1985 as easily as in 2019:

“The biggest danger is that the judicial system will force us to pay athletes. And that’s the end of amateur sports as we know it, ”commented one. “I think if we could better demonstrate the academic benefits of university sports, the balloon would blow a lot of wind. All benefits such as envelopes, participation costs, answering machines, etc. “

The overall report paints a picture that ironically comes very close to the general perception of the media they accuse: the NCAA sticks to ideas that no longer work and the more progressive voices are overused by the nonsense.

(Los Angeles times)

