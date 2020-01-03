advertisement

(ABC News) – According to Blue H.E.L.P., a nonprofit organization that reduces stigma related to mental health problems at law enforcement agencies, a record number of current or former police officers died from suicide last year.

In 2019, 228 current or former officers died from suicide, compared to 172 in 2018, the group said on Thursday.

“I very much hope 2020 will be the year this changes,” Karen Solomon, the group’s founder, told ABC News. “I would like to see suicide prevention make the same effort that we did for traditional deaths.”

According to Blue HELP, New York had the highest number of suicides with 27 suicides, followed by California (23), Texas (19) and Florida (15). Of the 27 in New York, 10 were officers in the New York Police Department.

“The pace for the New York City Police Department is relentless – job requirements, financial constraints, and New York life are challenging,” said Jon Adler, former Department of Justice director and former New York law enforcement officer, told ABC News in October.

Adler said that being in a big city could mean that many officials are exposed to more or less stressful events: “Greater frequency, terrible scenes and scenarios, and what can tear down an official’s mental wall – a mere amount of negative memories can have a bad impact. “

“The suicide bombings killed too many police officers in 2019, and we have to stop this beast in 2020,” added Adler. “For 2020, let us decide to stop thinking about suicide prevention and act decisively.”

Among the 228 officers who died of suicide in 2019, approximately 90% were men and approximately 25% were veterans with at least 20 years of service.

Because Blue H.E.L.P. Since the beginning of data collection, more American police officers have been killed by suicide than all deaths on the roster. At least 39 states have committed suicide in the past year.

“They say flashback is 20/20,” said Jeff McGill, a co-founder of Blue H.E.L.P. “2020 should be the year we look back and realize that suicide is the greatest threat we face, and we should act accordingly.”

Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, told ABC News that the number of suicides committed by Blue H.E.L.P.

Last year, PERF published “A Professional Risk: What Should Every Police Department Do To Prevent Suicide?”

“Suicide is the main security issue for police officers,” Wexler told ABC News. “We need more effective research to better understand this national problem.”

