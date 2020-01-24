advertisement

San Miguel Alab Pilipina’s coach Jimmy Alapag welcomed Justin Brownlee’s interest in returning to another assignment in the Asean Basketball League, but emphasizes that his team will be fully focused on a tough phase of the games over the next 10 days.

After Alab’s bold 77-76 on the road win against Hong Kong Eastern last Thursday night for the sixth time in nine games, Alapag said they’ll wait and see with Brownlee, who freshly leads Barangay Ginebra to the PBA Governor’s Cup crown last week.

Brownlee and Renaldo Balkman drove Alab Pilipinas to the ABL title in 2018.

“Justin is obviously an incredible player,” said Alapag, whose team got stuck with leaders Mono Vampire at the Caloocan Sports Complex on Sunday.

“Two years ago we won a championship with him. He also had a PBA championship and it will be really difficult in four to five months. So he will need a short break.” Once he has this break, we’ll see what happens, but knowing that he’s interested is a big plus for us. “

Alab showed a new import into Prince Williams against Eastern, with the former G-League player scoring 14 points, six rebounds and four assists in his first game after replacing Khalif Wyatt.

Nick King led Alab by 24 points, including the starting basket with 65 ticks remaining, while Jeremiah Gray scored 11 points and blocked three shots, including a potential game-winning shot from Jon Siu that remained four seconds.

