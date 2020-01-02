advertisement

Women made a higher percentage of films in 2019 than ever before, but the number of women who worked in the most successful films behind the scenes has actually decreased compared to the previous two years.

According to the latest study “Celluloid Ceiling” by Dr. Martha Lauzen, the executive director of the Center for Women’s Studies in Television and Film at San Diego State University, had a director or co-director of 14% of the top 500 films at home box office last year – from 15% in 2018 and 18% in 2017 (although still higher than the 11% in 2016).

Lauzen also found that women made 12% of the top 100 box office films of the year, which is consistent with Smith’s study and 13% of the top 250 films.

The same slow progress can be seen in the representation of authors, producers, executive producers, editors and filmmakers. In 2019, women worked on 20% of the top 100 grossing films, compared to 16% in 2018, and saw a slight increase to 21% among the top 250 films. However, if you expand the field to the top 500 films, women have played a key role in just 23% of all films, just like in 2018.

“While the numbers have moved in a positive direction this year, men continue to outperform women 4 to 1 in key roles behind the scenes. It is strange to speak of reaching historical highs when women are so far from parity, ”Lauzen said in a statement. “It will be tempting to look at the increase in women making top 100 and top 250 films and to conclude that 2019 was an important turning point for women’s employment. That may be true, but it is we won’t know if 2019 was a good year or the beginning of an upward trend until we see the 2020 and 2021 numbers. “

In 2019, almost a third of the 250 best films employed only one or no women in the roles considered for the study, and only 2% employed 10 or more women. For comparison: 69%, over two thirds of all films, employed more than 10 men.

Broken down by roles, women made up 19% of the authors, 21% of the executive producers, 27% of the producers, 23% of the editors and 5% of the filmmakers who worked on the 250 best films. This year’s study also found that 40% of music supervisors, 23% of production designers, 31% of art directors, 4% of special effects supervisors and 6% of visual effects supervisors were women.

And of course women, when they are employed as directors, employ other key women more than their male colleagues. 59% of the 500 best films made by women were also written by a woman, while only 13% of films made by men employed a screenwriter.

Lauzen’s “Celluloid Ceiling” study has tracked the employment of women in films over the past 22 years, checking over 70,000 film credits during this time. Your study should not be confused with Stacy Smith’s report from the USC’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, which also released its findings on Thursday.

