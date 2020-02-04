advertisement

According to a new report released on Tuesday by real estate website Daft.ie, nationwide rents have dropped for the first time since mid-2012.

According to the study, rents in December declined by only 0.1 percent compared to the previous three months. The decrease is due to falling rents outside the five capitals.

advertisement

In the capitals, rents continued to rise 0.7 percent over the three months, although they rose less sharply in Dublin than the city average in the rest of the state. Rents in the capital rose by 0.4 percent.

rating

Even if rents in urban centers continue to rise, the rate of increase has “weakened” compared to the previous year in 2019, according to Ronan Lyons, economist at Daft.ie and Trinity College Dublin. “Inflation is still positive, but at 4.1 percent domestically and 3.5 percent in Dublin, it is at its lowest since 2012.”

Outside the cities, rents fell 0.8 percent, with the largest declines in Connacht and Ulster. The nationwide average rent in the last three months of 2019 was € 1,402, around € 659 above the low of the rental market that was recorded at the end of 2011.

The number of properties available for rent in the country continues to increase. 3,543 were available on February 1, an increase of 10 percent over the previous year. However, Mr. Lyons warned that this increase is from a low level as the number of rental apartments is still 80 percent below its 2009 peak.

He said it was “impossible to see these numbers and not think about the 2020 election”.

Housing was probably the most important issue in the February 2020 elections, ”he wrote in the rental market report. “[IT] has apparently exceeded voters’ concerns. Given the events in the Irish housing system over the past decade, it is not difficult to understand why. “

The Daft report noted for the first time at the end of 2009 that the rental market had tightened, with a bottleneck in the rental offering in Dublin, which then spread across the country. Mr Lyons urged politicians to avoid freezing rents as promised by Sinn Féin, Labor, the Socialists and others.

F

Reeze

He argued that a freeze would widen a gap between “movers” and “renters” caused by the introduction of rental pressure zones. “The most vulnerable in the rental market – those who are new to the city, those without networks, those who have to move due to a changing household situation and who are exposed to all forms of conscious and unconscious bias – will lose,” he argued while others higher income with stable social conditions would benefit comparatively.

“If the public wants this from public order, that’s fair enough – but we should say it instead of saying that this is a policy that serves to help those who need it.”

He also warned against linking a freeze to newly built rental housing, which he believes would have “far more serious negative effects”.

“This would indeed shut off the supply tap overnight,” he said. The new government must concentrate on getting a grip on the high construction costs and what he called “dysfunctional social housing policies”.

“If housing is really the main issue for voters, then the new government has a mandate to make these investments.”

advertisement