Florida cybercrime financial burden rose from $ 95 million in 2015 to $ 178 million in 2018, according to the Florida Atlantic University Center for Forensic Accounting.

Internet crimes are becoming increasingly sophisticated and financially devastating, according to research by the Florida Atlantic University Center for Forensic Accounting.

The financial burden of cybercrime in Florida rose from $ 95 million in 2015 to $ 178 million in 2018, according to an FAU analysis of FBI data.

Some cybercrime – like a ransom attack that paralyzed the city of Riviera Beach – is common. But shading the Internet fraud means that many crimes are not reported.

“The numbers are probably much larger than here,” said Michael Crain, director of the FAU Center for Forensic Accounting.

Crain examined FBI data for six major states and found the highest toll in California with a loss of $ 451 million in 2018. The FAU found a loss of $ 201 million in New York and $ 196 million in Texas.

The number of fraudsters increases from crime to crime. The total number of victims in Florida increased from 20,000 in 2015 to 24,000 in 2018, indicating that the total cost of crime is rising faster than the number of victims.

The average cyberscam cost a victim in Florida in 2015 $ 4,750. By 2018, that fee had risen to more than $ 7,400.

According to the FAU, email fraud is the most common form of cybercrime. The thieves who shut down Riviera Beach’s computer system used an email virus to commit their crime.

Other categories of cybercrime include what the FAU calls “trust fraud / romance,” in which victims’ feelings are manipulated. Corporate data violations; Real estate and rental fraud, including incorrect instructions to consumers to buy a home; and credit card fraud.

The limitless nature of the Internet allows overseas fraudsters to target Americans.

“Until about 20 or 30 years ago, we could actually see people who were at risk for our personal safety and whose topic was to be aware of their surroundings,” said Crain. “Now criminals can be in another country and sit at a computer in their home and drop someone victim.”

