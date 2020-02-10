advertisement

A new comedy play has been written to commemorate the 700th anniversary of the signing of the Arbroath Declaration.

As Long As But A Hundred Of Us is the latest work from famous playwright Mike Gibb whose previous plays include Mother of All the Peoples, Clarinda and Lest We Forget, which marked the 20th anniversary of the Piper Alpha disaster.

Gibb, former editor-in-chief of Masquerade magazine and British correspondent for the brilliant American magazine Music, said the latest project had long fascinated him.

advertisement

Mike Gibb.

“When I was younger, and until the woman objected, I had a framed copy of Arbroath’s statement hanging on the wall,” he said.

“As a result, I am delighted to have the opportunity to write something to help commemorate this extremely important event in Scottish history.”

He said his goal was to write something that paid tribute to the meaning of the Declaration without bothering the audience, so he injected a lot of humor into the play, including a comedy song called Moan to be sung by Pope.

Award-winning songwriter Eddie Cairney, who wrote the 1984 New Zealand Olympic anthem, assembled the music with a title song by Mr. Gibb’s longtime collaborator Mairi Warren.

On April 6, 1320, nobles from all over Scotland gathered in the town’s abbey and, in the presence of King Robert the Bruce, signed what has become the most iconic document in Scottish history.

The letter, sealed by eight counts and about 40 barons, was addressed to the pope in Avignon, asking him to recognize the independence of Scotland and to recognize Robert the Bruce as the legitimate king of the country.

The declaration of the statue of Arbroath.

Gibb said that while the play remains true to the sentiments expressed by the Arbroath Declaration, it tells the story with humor.

The cast of the new play will include actors from Dundee Scott McRuvie, Kris George and Sinclair Ross who were all the backbones of another of Mr. Gibb’s productions, Five Pound & Twa Bairns.

Graeme Smith and Eddie Cairney will also appear in the play, which will be performed twice during the memorial weekend, including a concert performance of Aberbrothock 700 at the Webster Theater in Arbroath on April 6.

Cairney said, “I am very proud of this play and it will be a lot of fun to get involved on the stage.

“I’m also going to go on stage to play what must be in the genes because my cousin is the famous film and television actor John Cairney.”

The event’s twill will also feature a music showcase for Outlander the Musical which was written by Mr. Gibb with music by Kevin Walsh, performed by Dundee actor Sue Robertson and Scott McRuvie.

advertisement