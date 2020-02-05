advertisement

The ACC reality hit Virginia Tech: after 14th place and the 10: 3 start, one of the nation’s youngest and smallest teams came to earth: The Hokies are now 14: 9 and have four in a row and five of them last lost six. The only win in this series was against UNC, but otherwise the last win against Wake Forest was on January 14th.

Wednesday’s ACC action

Pitt @ Notre Dame || 6:30 || ACCN

Clemson @ Virginia || 7:00 || ACCNX

NC State @ Miami || 8:30 || ACCN

Wake Forest @ Louisville || 9:00 ESPN2

Tuesday results

advertisement

Duke 63 BC Chr. 55

Georgia Tech 76 Virginia Tech 57

ACC standings

The same story against Georgia Tech Tuesday, but with a twist: Jose Alvarado exploded.

The Yellow Jacket’s Point Guard prevailed 20:18 against Virginia Tech in the first half and helped Georgia Tech a 38:18 lead.

If things go well, the Hokies are deadly from the outside.

Not this time: The team only shot 4-23. We love – we can’t say how much – how well this team plays when the offense clicks. Mike Young knows exactly what he’s doing.

However, there is no way to get around small and inexperienced. His team will take some hard knocks and it’s a good thing. You will appreciate it later.

But not now.

After the game, Young said: “If we roll and roll most of this season, we will be on our feet and our shoulders will be back and we will be engaged.” We’re a bit on the heels now. “

That’s right, but Young has already made his point clear. He is an excellent trainer. We really like that he doesn’t throw his team under the bus, but expects it to adapt to the occasion.

By the way, Georgia Tech’s Jose Alvarado may be a father by the time you read this, but it will very soon be.

Wake Forest had a tough run under Danny Manning.

Andrew Carter reports on the decline of the program. It’s a pretty good read, even if it’s a bit depressing. Wake Forest … we don’t really move for them, but we want them to succeed. We definitely prefer that they’re tough.

Manning refuses to speak about his future – “I have blinders on,” he says – but he has a tough argument to present to his new boss.

We will keep repeating this because we believe that if someone at the ACC opens this year and doesn’t speak to this man, they should be charged with sporting equivalence for misconduct: anyone who hires someone should turn on Ben McCullum put the page at the top of the list.

His team in northwest Missouri has grown to 120-6 in the past four years, and that’s far more than any college coach we know. His entire career record at NWMSU is between 261 and 76.

If you subtract his first two (lost) seasons when he started his program, his NWMS career record over approximately 10.5 seasons is 239-45.

Coach K’s career record at Duke over a similar period is 249-112.

We are not saying that he is the next trainer K and obviously is not facing an ACC level competition. What we are saying is that the guy has a great record, he trained at a school similar in size to Wake Forest, he did the D-II tournament every year, but one since 2011-12, and he in any case has made the Sweet 16 year since 2013-14.

The year he missed, however, was 2017-18 and the drop was a little bit smaller as he won the D-II tournament the year before and the year after.

With the track record you have to be a complete idiot to not at least look. And when he was his team at Cameron this year, we saw a group that was far less talented, but coherent and smart, and never stopped. And they have put themselves in the position of almost triggering a shocking surprise.

Given his rather unfortunate experience in Tennessee when he tried to hire football coach Greg Schiano just to lose his own job shortly afterwards, we expect the new Wake AD John Currie to not repeat these mistakes, and fairly enough, the wake fan base is not exactly the same with Tennessee.

When he finally hires, he will likely hire a search company, which means a conservative search and one that is difficult to screw up. Let’s say he got a candidate list from Mick Cronin, Shaka Smart, Chris Collins, James Jones from Yale, Anthony Grant, and LeVelle Moton for reasons of argument.

Each of these guys would probably be a solid employee and would at least have a success story and play off-season.

None of them showed McCullum’s potential.

In Carter’s article, former Wake Forest coach Dino Gaudio said Manning had a major makeover: “When Danny got the job, it was definitely a five or six year makeover based on what Danny inherited. What he inherited was only a huge disadvantage where he had a lot to do. “

This is probably fair – unlike the schedule. Think of Pitt as a counterpoint.

At Pitt, Jeff Capel inherited a program that had recently changed conferences, had been rejected by Jamie Dixon before he left, and had completely collapsed under Kevin Stallings.

When Stallings was finally fired, keep in mind that practically all of the players on the squad planned to switch. Mike DeCourcy predicted that Pitt would never be competitive in the ACC, at least not because it could no longer get players from Dixon’s traditional recruiting base in New York City because the Panthers were no longer in the Big East.

Capel just went south and found his boys. Two years later, Pitt is in the bubble talk.

Here too situations are unique. You can’t compare NWSM to Duke or his conference with the ACC.

However, the right man in the right situation can do things that no one else would believe. Remember Coach K came to Duke after an Army loss. And don’t just lose – lose 9-17.

Nobody can predict how McCullum would perform in Winston-Salem, but you can look at his balance sheet on how his teams are doing and think … am I assuming a search firm choice? Or do I swing my fences and try Wake Forest’s Coach K?

advertisement