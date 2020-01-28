advertisement

We’re pretty sure that NC State fans have been preparing this week to give the UNC a big whip.

What a wasted week.

ACC action on Tuesday

Florida State @ Virginia || 7:00 || ESPN

Syracuse @ Clemson || 7:00 || ACCNX

Morehouse @ Georgia Tech || 7:30 || ACCNX

Virginia Tech @ Miami || 8:00 || ACCN

Monday results

ACC standings

Brandon Robinson went out with an injury. It didn’t keep him away, but it slowed him down.

Garrison Brooks had another outstanding game with 25 points and 11 boards. Armando Bacot added 11 points and 11 own boards.

UNC defended well, but basically it won the game on the line where it hit 17-25 after 5-7. Twelve points are just the difference.

After the game, State’s Kevin Keatts said, “We need to get tougher. I have to find out – some of my better players don’t play basketball very well, we don’t shoot well.”

We didn’t see Mike Brey’s post FSU press until late at night and what can we say, but … wow! Is he gone?

If you missed it, Brey made a short but epic speech about the office and said, “We are treated by the officials as if we hadn’t accepted football as a full member, but we still get a full stake in the ACC – TV network. Are you kidding me? He’s across from our bank because he’s mad at us. I’m frustrated, man. You gotta be kidding me, man. Come on man. We are also in the league. “

Honestly, we’re not quite sure what he means here, but he was clearly pissed off and the ACC wasn’t happy when he fined Notre Dame with a $ 20,000 fine and a reference for Brey.

After he was referred, he calmed down and said: “I accept my reference for my comments. I will take my medicine like a man and take responsibility. I’ll try to be a good guy for the rest of the season. “

“I was pretty good at controlling my emotions in my 20 years not letting them get the most out of me. They did the other night and I paid for it.”

Four games are scheduled on Tuesday when the US state of Florida meets Virginia. Syracuse visits Clemson, Georgia Tech, which hosts Morehouse, and Virginia Tech goes to Miami.

The Virginia FSU game could be interesting. We see Syracuse and Clemson as a mistake (Littlejohn is never easy, as Duke fans were reminded recently). If Chris Lykes and Kameron McGusty are down or limited, it’s hard to see how Miami has a chance against Virginia Tech.

Morehouse? In January? What sense does that make?

