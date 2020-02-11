advertisement

Three games on Tuesday and all interesting in one way or another: NC State is going to Syracuse, Notre Dame to Virginia to see if it can shoot over the Pack Line, and UNC will be playing in the Wake Forest.

It is the first game for UNC since Duke tore the heart out of his chest with a breathtaking comeback on Saturday and earlier after a series of devastating losses.

Even worse, it is not clear whether Garrison Brooks will play. The tall man was a bright spot for the tar heels in a gloomy season, but he was suffering from a scratched cornea and might or might not be ready.

And on top of that: Wake Forest has been playing a lot better lately. True, they were about 35 minutes a night better and haven’t played in the past five minutes, but that’s not as much of a problem compared to this UNC team as in the other years.

We don’t know what will happen to the mental state of UNC, but we are pretty sure that, like the rest of the conference, Wake Forest believes that this is a good year for some payback after it was released by UNC for decades was tortured well (Duke fans remember this 1995 humiliation well).

There were incredible sights for Duke fans on Saturday night, but for the UNC it was a night of misery. We’ll leave that with a comment and a picture.

The picture showed Leaky Black with his head bowed on the bench, hidden in his arms. It was a picture of total despair. And the comment? That was Armando Bacot’s statement when UNC was 13 he was still “scared to death” that UNC would lose the game.

We’ll see what happens in this case, but right now it seems like a great situation for Wake Forest.

Notre Dame and Virginia are both getting better and while Tony Bennett is a master defensive coach, Mike Brey is pretty good on the offensive. Neither team has completely slipped out of the bubble, so this is a great game for anyone who wins and a problem for anyone who loses. We are inclined to bring Virginia here. As much as we admire the defense, if Brey’s attack works, it’s hard to overcome.

As for the state in Syracuse, Jim Boeheim has done an excellent job of turning a collection of spare parts and nepotism into a dangerous group.

State has probably been below average lately, which is too bad. We are not sure if they are ready for this win, so we will bring Syracuse here. However, the offensive is based on defense, so D.J. Funderburk and Jericole Hellems both get over injuries and may not play as critically as they could otherwise.

Speaking of NC State: The school found out about the Adidas / Dennis Smith case from the NCAA. The NCAA seems to think it’s a very strong case, but the Wuffies are still saying “You have Nuffin copper!”

Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be true. We’ll learn more soon. We can promise you that if the state is hit while running the UNC, the fans of the state will lose it.

The new polls were released on Monday and the ACC has three teams in the top ten and no one else has a vote. According to the coaches Poll, Louisville is number 5, Duke number 7 and Florida State number 8. AP fits exactly.

Also get votes: Duke-Slayer Stephen F. Austin.

