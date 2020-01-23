advertisement

We have spoken a lot about the perception that the ACC is weak and there is something true. The conference’s willingness to compete is in no way less and Wednesday evening is a good example: four ACC games were decided with a total of ten points: Louisville survived Georgia Tech with 68-64, Syracuse won with Notre Dame 84-82 and Pitt survived a BC -Comeback 74-72.

And then there was UNC and Virginia Tech.

No Thursday night ACC action

Wednesday’s results

Louisville 68 Georgia Tech 64

Syracuse 84 Notre Dame 82

Virginia Tech 79 UNC 77

Pitt 74 BC 72

ACC standings

The Hokies extended the UNC to double extension before they were won in the last half-second by Tyrece Radford, who left Jeremiah Francis alone and, according to the immortal words of Phi Slama, Jammas Benny Anders was stuck to the rack.

Well, he’s not immersed in him. But he didn’t have to. It was clear from the expression on his face that Francis, who had had a knee problem since high school, knew he was trapped and couldn’t hope to stop Radford. As soon as the shot was fired, it was clearly devastated.

It wasn’t his fault. His teammates all knew he wasn’t healthy and left him alone on an island in the middle of the alley. For Radford it was just a piece of Lagniappe, a gift that fell on his lap.

For some reason, the Hokies ended their 0.4-hour hiatus, but it didn’t matter: they intercepted the pass. And then Garrison Brooks fell to the ground in frustration, heartbroken in defeat.

And why shouldn’t he?

It’s fun to make fun of UNC – the heels are alone in last place, have lost six consecutive ACC games, and are fighting in every way.

But Brooks is a kind of tragic hero.

As the team goes down together, it rises individually.

You might not be able to ask for more effort or character.

He played 48 minutes, scored 11-18, 6-8 on free throws, 13 rebounds and a total of 28 points.

In general, Armando Bacot has been fighting since Cole Anthony was injured and fouled out of him. Had he not been, UNC might have had someone on the job when Radford was driving.

To put the UNC fights in the right light, four starters played at least 45 minutes, including Andrew Platek (49), although Hank Kurz (AP) put it this way: “It was a particularly difficult night for security guard Andrew Platek, who mocked whenever he touched the ball with airball chants. Airball ’after a bad shot early and seemed a bit affected. The junior had at least two more airballs to the delight of the audience and then had a hasty attempt to hit the shot clock rejected by the 6-foot-1 Radford in the second half. Platek finished the field 2: 11. “

UNC only went seven times deep and the bank was Francis (23 minutes) and graduate student transfer Christian Keeling.

After the game, Roy Williams, who is still on the all-time winning list with Dean Smith (since the game at Yale on December 30), said “(y) it. I think we’re getting better, but I also think we did so many stupid games and didn’t do what we had to do to run a competition. “

Profits don’t necessarily get easier.

Miami is on Saturday and at least it’s a warm trip. Both teams are terribly thin at the moment, so it’s going to be a battle of wear and tear.

This is followed by a trip to Raleigh, where the bloodthirsty state would like to bury years of frustration with the heels, a winning home game against BC, then a road trip to Florida, followed by Duke at home.

UNC would probably be favored against BC and anything is possible in the Duke-UNC rivalry, but realistically there is a big chance that UNC will emerge from this brutal phase 1-4.

Georgia Tech really took it to Louisville and kept the cards at bay for 30 minutes. Louisville is a solid, well-trained team that eventually teamed up and caught Tech at 11:10 in the second half.

Up to the 4:45 mark, Louisville was nine. Tech fought back and was left with 1:23 in a James Banks Dunk.

Malik Williams made three free throws in the last: 23 to freeze the game.

Still an impressive night with the 8-11 Yellow Jackets that launched a top five team.

Syracuse’s backcourt trio of Joe Girard, Buddy Boeheim and Elijah Hughes made up 51 of the 84 oranges.

Notre Dame was eight with 43 left and almost did it. Damn good comeback.

As usual, John Mooney had a double double with 21 points and 13 boards. He did that in every game this year, except two. The last time it ran out: November 21st.

In Pittsburgh, BC pushed the Panthers to their limits before falling on Ryan Murphy’s late shot. The Eagles finally got Nik Popovic back and the tall man got 14 minutes, which will be good news for Boston College.

It wasn’t a crazy game from Pitt, but it’s a win, and Pitt learns how to do it, even if it’s not easy.

Louisville, FSU and Duke are already there. Virginia fights, but they’ll likely pull themselves together enough to make the field.

However, the surprises are Virginia Tech, NC State and Pitt. We think the Hokies have a great shot at the tournament and State and Pitt are not that far behind, although State’s chances are better than Pitt’s at the moment. The fact that we are even discussing the possibility indicates the spectacular work that Jeff Capel is doing.

