There was only one game Tuesday night when Clemson came back to defeat Wake Forest 71-68.

This type of game has unfortunately shaped the Danny Manning era, in which the Deacs end up losing focus or losing energy.

Wednesday’s ACC action

Georgia Tech @ Louisville || 7:00 || ACCNX

Syracuse @ Notre Dame || 7:00 || ESPN2

UNC @ Virginia Tech || 8:00 || ACCN

Boston College @ Pitt || 9:00 || ACCNX

Tuesday results

Clemson 71 Wake Forest 68

ACC standings

In this case it could have been Oliver Sarr’s suffering. The tall man picked up his third foul at the 14:51 mark and sat for about six and a half minutes.

After that he had no major impact on the game and Clemson fought his way back.

The Tigers have a wake lead of 7:45 to the left to 57-56 and with: 43 to the left the Tigers are in the lead with 67-61. Brandon Childress hit a three with: 01 left to narrow the lead to 70-68, and then harassed Hunter Tyson, who split his free throws for the end result.

Aamir Simms, who has played exceptionally well lately, had just nine at 2-6 from the floor.

With the loss, Wake falls to 9-9 and 2-6. The surprise was Tyson, who scored 9-13 and scored 21.

Andrien White had 22 for the demon deacons. Childress added 14.

In good news, Wake Forest got Isaiah Mucius back after missing a game with an injury.

It’s going to be a busy Wednesday as Georgia Tech heads to Louisville, visits Syracuse Notre Dame, and Pitt is home to the dangers of BC and UNC Virginia Tech.

The tar heels are 2-8 in the last 10 games. Williams linked Dean Smith’s career win record on December 30 and could not break it yet.

Virginia Tech is an interesting contrast because the hokies are small and play a fast, punchy game and shoot exceptionally well with three.

UNC is bigger and struggled to hold the ball and leads. That should be very interesting indeed.

Also worth noting: Pitt is now 12-6. A win against BC would bring the Panthers to 13: 6 and take a road trip to Syracuse on Saturday (followed by a trip to Duke on Tuesday).

Victory at Duke will not be easy, but we expect the Pitt fans to be enthusiastic with 14-6. If the 15th win was 15: 6 over Duke, the Panthers would get tournament mentions.

