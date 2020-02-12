advertisement

In the ACC action, Virginia overtook Notre Dame in the 50-49 overtime. In the meantime, it was a good night for two-thirds of the Big Four when NC State won 79-74 in Syracuse and Wake Forest won UNC 74-57 dominated and it was not nearly as scarce. No, this is not a typo.

Wake was 24 in the second half and basically killed UNC. The tar heels shot only 33.3 percent. Garrison Brooks, who played with a scratched cornea, was 0-5 off the ground but still hit 7-8 off the streak.

Imagine that.

Nobody except Armando Bacot (5-10) and Christian Keeling (7-14) shot well. Cole Anthony shot 5: 19 and shot almost a third of the UNC shots. He met 26.3 percent of his attempts.

After the game, Roy Williams joined his team, though not as hard as before this season. He said he was tired of “getting out of here and apologizing” and “everything that happened during the game was better than we were.” He added coaching to the laundry list. He also said that Brookss had his right cornea scratched three times this season.

Maybe we are, but wouldn’t you think of goggles after the second time? Maybe for the rest of the season? It is a fairly simple solution.

Apparently this affected his view, although he did not fire with free throws as mentioned above.

Someone asked him if he was angry and he said, “Guys, I was crazy all year round. We have to play harder, we have to play smarter. I thought Wake Forest made more sense.”

His press conferences are becoming more brutal because, in our opinion, he derives great self-esteem from winning and is emotionally devastated by the loss.

Everyone is natural, but he seems to see it on a deeply personal level.

He apologized to the reporters more than once for being brief and rude.

You have to imagine that losing to Duke on Saturday had an impact, but Williams said he wanted this game more because the last game was in the past.

Even so, it takes a while for your system to suffer such a loss. This was not very surprising, although perhaps there was scope.

State had a solid performance in Syracuse, but the pack was certainly helped when Elijah Hughes left with a groin injury.

Still, State showed a lot of heart. Syracuse pushed on and was in the position to win, but the Wuffies kept coming back.

In the end there were some strange pieces. CJ Brice in particular got involved in a foul with a player from Syracuse, caused double lane injuries and the ball went back to Syracuse.

It was a stupid thing if the game wasn’t won.

State played well overall and overcame serious fouls with DJ Funderburk and Manny Bates, each of which ended in four and played only 21 and 14 minutes, respectively.

We have to say that although he is thin, we sometimes like what Syracuse’s Marek Dolezaj brings. He is a smart, tough and resourceful man. It’s just a shame he’s so thin. You really couldn’t fatten him.

Guard Joe Girard had 30 points, but missed all attempts except for one of his three points. We saw that it was the first Syracuse newcomer since Carmelo Anthony to score 30 points in one game.

In Charlottesville, Virginia did what Virginia does and made Notre Dame play slowly and miserably. Mike Brey summed it up well: “We thought it was a stone fight. I told them it would. That was it and they are probably more used to rock fighting than we are. “

Virginia has problems at times this year, but at this point they seem to be getting in shape. They are currently seen as a bubble team, but that’s ahead of what they were a few weeks ago.

Jon Mooney had his normal double double with 11 points and 14 boards, but only shot 4-14.

Tomas Woldetensae was billed last week as the savior of UVa. This time he had only five points from 2-9 on the floor.

Three games on Wednesday when BC visits Miami, Louisville meet Atlanta and Clemson meet Jeff Capels Pitt Panthers. Does anyone else think the yellow jackets have a chance to upset the cardinals?

